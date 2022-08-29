From its beginnings to the phenomenon of ‘Coffee with the aroma of a woman’

A cover of a prestigious magazine with a Hollywood star and the niece of a king. An interview on the most watched prime time show. An advertising campaign for one of the best-known fashion brands. An endless succession of headlines about each step he takes. These four situations have a common subject: William Levywho in a relatively short time has gone from being a well-known actor in the field of soap opera fans to becoming the great protagonist of today.

One would have to go back many years to find a similar phenomenon. We should remember when Carlos Mata and Jeannette Rodríguez paralyzed a country every afternoon anxious to know if Luis Alfredo and Cristina could be happy in ‘Cristal’ or the times when ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ became a television, musical and even clothing.

Now, in this present of social networks and payment platforms, William Levy has taken over thanks to the success of ‘woman-fragranced coffee‘.

The forging of a phenomenon

But the phenomenon William Levy is not born on Netflix. East phenomenon emerged many years ago in a television reality show where several contestants aspired to be ‘Protagonists of novel’. Some stayed with his dream, but others like William Levy took the first step to make it a reality.

that trampoline allowed him to do his first jobs in Miami: ‘Never forget you’, ‘My life is you’ and, above all, ‘Acorralada’, a series that we could see a few years ago in Nova in which he played Larry Irazábal, a young man from a good family (or so he thought) who falls in love with a humble girl (or so she thought).

If the fans have already caught our attention by his work in that telenovela, the great executives of the medium were not overlooked either. His next job involved a giant step by the network in which it was produced (Televisa, the great Mexican soap opera factory), by the producer with which he worked (Carla Estrada) and by the protagonist with whom he shared credits (Fernando Colunga, a great gallant of gallants ). It was ‘Passion‘ (available in Nova Novels).

And from there already took the big leap. your next paper was the by Juan Miguel San Romanthe protagonist of ‘Be careful with the angel‘, a success that not only confirmed the love that the camera feels for this actor, but also turned the crush that the audience had felt into something deeper, solid and lasting.





Beware the Angel – Chapter 194 | Beware the Angel – Chapter 194



the almost 200 chapters probably from this story were the best doctorate for such a young actor. He showed us a man deeply in love with Marichuy (Maite Perroni), a woman to whom everything imaginable and unimaginable happened, but also a loving father and, in addition, he had to deal with three other women who used a whole arsenal of tricks to get your attention.

The first leading role is always an opportunity, which can go well or badly, but William Levy knew how to take advantage of it and continued to triumph with both ‘Sortilegio’ and ‘Triunfo del amor’, a telenovela that we can see every afternoon on Nova.

Curiously, in the first he coincides again with David Zepeda. They were brothers in ‘Acorralada’ and they are again in ‘Sortilegio’, although this time their relationship was much more stormy than fraternal. The curiosity of ‘Triunfo del amor’ is that he repeats the leading role with Maite Perroni, something logical if we take into account the chemistry that the couple manages to transmit in all the sequences they share.

‘The Tempest’a telenovela set in the world of pirates, like his first job on Televisa, was not only his last collaboration with the Mexican network, but also a long ‘see you later’ to soap operasleaving fans orphans of one of our favorite leading men.

the american adventure

Because William Levy decided to give a 180 degree turn to your career and jump to american market. Aware of the difficulty of this crossover, he opted, as he did in his career in soap operas, to give small steps to make yourself known.

He participated in the video clip ‘I’m into you’ by Jennifer López and in the program ‘Dancing with de stars’. She did not win the latter, but her third position undoubtedly helped her open the doors that allowed her to participate in several films (‘Resident Evil: The final chapter’, among others) and television series, such as ‘Star’.

The return home

At that moment, with everything he lived through, with everything he experienced, with everything he learned, William Levy returns to take a new turn in his career. It could almost be said that this time he travels the 180 degrees again until completing the 360 ​​that take him to the point.

William Levy go back to soap operas. It was, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated headlines for soap operas for years and when it finally materialized, when it ceased to be a rumor and became a reality, all of us fans received the announcement of the return of the prodigal son with real emotion because We have missed him for a long time.

And, in addition, he returns to star in the remake of ‘Coffee with the aroma of a woman’a telenovela that in the mid-nineties starred Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker, and that every good telenovela maker knows must be seen no matter what.

It is as if William Levy wanted to close the circle that took him from anonymity to stardom and open a new phase whose first stage already has a name: ‘Montecristo’, the series that he is currently recording in Spain.





‘Coffee with the scent of a woman’ | Netflix



The impact of success

But the relevance of William Levy goes beyond occupying covers, television minutes, billboards or the value of his kisses. Its success confirms a dynamic that is taking place in the last years: the breaking that invisible border what it seemed pigeonhole soap opera actors solely and exclusively in that genre. William Levy joins the list of actors and actresses who have had the best school in the forums of Televisa or Telemundo to later succeed in Hollywood blockbusters (Salma Hayek) or in series made in the USA such as Sofía Vergara in ‘Modern Family’ or Jaime Camil in ‘Jane The Virgin’.

In addition, William Levy shows that in this logical desire for professional growth it is not necessary to deny one’s work past or burn bridges. It has shown that you can make movies, American series and a soap opera.

Because there is another key to the importance of William Levy’s success. It has not become a mass phenomenon with a blockbuster movieotherwise with a soap operawhich is also a recognition for this television genre. Arguably, the impact of William Levy’s notoriety has two-way effects.

We telenovelers have known William Levy’s acting skills for years and his work on ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ has only ratified what we already knew. For veterans, it has been the return of the prodigal heartthrob, but for another large number of viewers (perhaps the majority) it has been a real discovery, which can lead them to enter a world in which William Levy is already an institution.

How many people who have never seen a telenovela have seen ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ thanks to the popularity of William Levy? How many people who had never seen a soap opera will sit down to watch it every afternoon in ‘Triunfo del amor’ in Nova? How many have investigated and discovered that they can see many of his previous works in Novelas Nova? How many people who long for Sebastián Vallejo have been moved by the sweet Juan Miguel, the tender Alejandro or the passionate Maximiliano? How many have continued to investigate and discover actors like Fernando Colunga, Sebastián Rulli, José Ron or Cristian Meier?





Enjoy the complete interview with William Levy in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ | antenna3.com



That is why the success of William Levy goes beyond being the actor of the moment or the fashion phenomenon. Its recognition has a double aspect that makes it even more relevant. It is an endorsement of the work of all the professionals who work in this genre and it also opens the door for new audiences to discover or rediscover the soap operas of the 21st century.

We soap operas welcome new fans with open arms because we all share the admiration and affection for a soap opera heartthrob. Because we all like to see our city wallpapered with the image of a soap opera actor. Because we are all happy that his name is a topic of conversation in cafeterias, buses, offices or family meals. Because we are all proud that that actor who seduced us years ago through the screen has today conquered millionaire audiences.

Because we are all excited to see that the aspiring novel’s protagonist has not only more than achieved that goal, but is also the great protagonist of today.

That is why today we all wish William Levy a very happy birthday and together we toast to many more years of soap operas, series, movies, etc.

