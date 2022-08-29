From box office flop to international fame

2022-08-29 07:05:53 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal



Photos taken from the Internet

Havana, Cuba.- In 19993, at the age of 24, Jennifer Aniston was the protagonist of Leprechaun, which failed miserably at all box offices; although as sometimes happens, it is now a cult film. Also known as the cursed goblin.

Such was the embarrassment that she considered giving up acting. It’s a good thing she didn’t, because with friends She became one of the best-paid and most recognized actresses in the world, playing Rachel, a role she assumed from 1994 to 2004, when the series ended.

Today, 53 years old and with an enviable physique, she is short in stature, but with high visions for the future.

We recently saw her on The morning showanother award-winning series, which gave him many satisfactions and awards, almost as well as friends.

In 1999 she voiced the character of Annie in the anime The iron Giant, directed by Brad Bird. Six years ago she had been called for independent cinema with She is the only onealong with Edward Burns and Cameron Diaz.

Later we saw her leading rental boyfriendwhich was his first real leading role, in 1997, in addition to much more than friends, the good girl, all powerful (with Jim Carrey) and They say out thererubbing shoulders with Kevin Costner.

In 2009 Ben Affleck had to kill her with a shot to the head to He’s Just Not That Into Youbecause he discovers that he is spying on him.

Jennifer Joana Aniston descends from Greek parents, is currently a director and producer, who has achieved awards such as the Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild, among many others.