Fortnite: the controversial Martin Luther King event returned to Battle Royale

Last year, Fortnitethe popular Battle Royale from Epic Games, decided to make an event focused on I Have a Dream (I have a dream), the iconic speech by Martin Luther King Jr. It was an educational event, but it turned out to be somewhat controversial. Despite the latter, Epic Games believes that it is valuable content and that is why it will bring it back.

Epic Games announced that it is once again teaming up with Time magazine to celebrate the March Through Time event. It will commemorate the speech I Have a Dream that Martin Luther King Jr. gave on August 28, 1963 in a march that was held in Washington for civil rights.

The event returned today, August 28, and players can jump in to learn more about this historic moment. It is unknown how long this edition will be available for the limited time event.

As we mentioned before, the Martin Luther King event of Fortnite It has turned out to be somewhat controversial. The thing is, players got a chance to visit the monument and do the bunch of Fortnite dances in front of it.

For the above, it turned out to be truly controversial since many saw this as a lack of tact on the part of Epic Games. This is why the company quickly disabled gestures.

That said, there are still other cosmetics from Fortnite in the event. As a consequence, you can arrive at the event dressed as Goku or Rick Sánchez, is it disrespectful? That is something that everyone can decide for themselves.

What do you think about this new? Are you happy about the return of an educational event to Fortnite: Battle Royale?

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

