Fortnite: how to win more games in Battle Royale | Game Day | Alive | hack | tricks | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite hosts between 2.5 and 4 million players every day. In addition, during a seasonal event it reached more than 15.3 million active players. It is more than evident that the competition is tough, so it is always good to remember a couple of tips to improve performance and thus earn experience points (XP) until you unlock all the Battle Pass rewards.

Experts from the phone manufacturer vivo, whose latest models have special features to improve the performance of video games (Multi – Turbo and Ultra Game Mode), shared various tips for you to win more games of Fortnite on your smartphone. Save yourself the frustrations with this data.

FORTNITE | How to win more games in Battle Royale

Preparation and knowledge: The beginning of the game is about getting health tools like heals, weapons and building material quickly, since that can make a difference during a duel. In addition, knowing the 14 cities and more than 50 emblematic places will provide a plus to have a better performance strategy in the game, that is, greater chances of winning and leveling up.

Constant evolution in the plays: In Fortnite, each season or chapter changes the goal due to variants in terms of weapons, healing, construction and collaborations with brands, among others. In this way, it is advisable to develop new strategies in each game and adapt to changes in the game. Also, changing the settings and playing some team games could increase the chances of survival.

Know the terrain: one of the key factors in combat is to take into account the locations and moments in which one is most vulnerable, such as when the storm advances, in open places or swimming, for example. Likewise, having the enemies mapped and always being covered in a shelter or strategic place for a better view of the panorama will increase the advantages to obtain a victory royale with the least possible damage.

Combat Tactics: In confrontational video games like this one, survival strategies are key to reaching the top of the game. One of them would be to close the doors of the places you enter, in order not to be found quickly and to be able to heal and recover calmly. Another could be to position yourself in high places such as buildings or mountains where the field of vision is wider and the possibility of an enemy attack can be reduced. Additionally, carrying heals and shield potions with you will maintain an advantage in combat or in a storm.

Weapons by colors: to make a difference in a battle, the main thing is to have good weapons. This includes knowing the type of weapon, the function and the damage they deal according to the color they belong to. For example, gray, which is the easiest to find, is the entry color, green follows causing a little more damage, then comes blue, then purple, and finally gold, which would be the most powerful.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.