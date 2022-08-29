Finn Bálor names the WWE Superstars he wants to add to The Judgment Day

Through an interview, Finn Bálor has named those WWE superstars he wants to add to The Judgment Day.

During the edition of RAW on June 6, Finn Bálor joined Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to brutally attack Edge and thus be the new leader of The Judgment Day. From that day on, Bálor, along with his companions, has been a regular on the red mark’s programming, where today he maintains a rivalry with Edge and The Mysterios (Dominik & Rey Mysterio).

Recently, Finn Bálor has been chatting with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, where the WWE Superstar pointed out several names that he would be interested in joining The Judgment Day.. Among those names, we can find a current champion in WWE.

I had thought of a couple of people. I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing his thing. Tommaso Ciampa is doing his thing with Miz, so that’s off the table. Maybe AJ, you know. We haven’t essentially fallen apart, we’re just not on the same page. Maybe AJ, bring AJ. I think his work as a heel is, pardon the pun, but phenomenal. Or we could go and find someone new, a fresh face of NXT. With a little more time to think about it, I could have given you a better answer. I would love for Brock to be at Judgment Day. H/T to SEScoops.

We will have to be very attentive to the programming to see if any more members are finally added to the faction led by Finn Bálor. At the time of writing this note, Bálor has not been announced for the next WWE PLE, Clash at the Castle, despite this, the WWE superstar himself stated that he will be in the PLE.

