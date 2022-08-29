Find the different word and break the established record – Teach me about Science

These types of visual challenges have become very popular on social networks because they are a quick and effective way to exercise the brain and put brain gymnastics into practice. This pastime is healthy for the brain, so it is recommended for people of All ages.

Visual challenges commonly have an objective to be found through sight and more than 90% establish a time, so that the player can complete the objective in this period and thus their skill level can be measured.

This time we present you a fun riddle visual that was created by the team at cool guruthis fantastic purple spreadsheet shows us the series of a single word, at first glance it seems to be perfect, however, there is a word that should not be in the image, therefore, it must be located and removed from the spreadsheet .

The mission is clear, you must find the word different from the rest in a matter of seconds, if you are a riddle lover you may find it very easy to solve, even so, do not trust yourself, you may not find it as fast as you expect and do not specify an answer before the established time.

PUT YOUR EYES AND EXPERIENCE IN FULL GEAR

Find the different word in less than 6 seconds

Time is up!

We have already put your great observation skills to the test. If you managed to find the word, you must continue to check your answer, otherwise we will only tell you that you need a little more experience, perseverance and assertiveness for the riddles, nothing special, you can improve by solving more visual riddles.

What is the different word?

Finally, it is time to reveal the hidden word in the spreadsheet that is different from the rest.