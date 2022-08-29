Find out what Keanu Reeves’ favorite car is

Keanu Reeves defines himself as a lover of speed and boasts in his private collection a whole fleet of motorcycles and supercars. He walks in and finds out which one is his favorite.

August 29, 2022 6:40 p.m.

In an extensive interview that he offered Keanu Reeves a porschea brand with which he has been closely linked for much of his career, the Canadian actor went on to explain the reasons why he preferred one of the German manufacturer’s models. “A speed monogamist”this is how they define in the article the one born in Beirut.

And it is that despite the fact that he considers himself a lover of speed -a fact that has been very latent in some of his most recognized films-, Reeves claims to be a faithful follower of the gray Porsche 911 Turbo. Yes, you also acknowledge that in your garage you can find a Mercedes 450SL or a Ferrari 512 Berlinettabut his heart belongs to one of the most representative classics of the German manufacturer.

“I enjoy the fact that this Porsche is fast and efficient”

Reeves himself confesses in the interview. Reasons are not lacking for his affirmation: the 911 model is considered the most important of the brand based in Stuttgart. To know its origin, we have to go back to 1963, when Porsche had been in the automotive market for three decades but still could not penetrate deeply into the ideology of lovers of supercars.

In 2018, the eighth generation of a model was presented that is currently valued at 130 thousand dollars. Although it is also true that there is a much faster version whose cost amounts to up to 300 thousand dollars. And despite the fact that this car has already served more than 40 years on the market, its different versions and updates continue to respect the initial design, something that has not made it lose its authenticity.

Perhaps this is one of the most obvious reasons why the 57-year-old actor fell in love with the wonders this Porsche has to offer. Its performance on the asphalt is also a magnet for attraction: 3.0 6-cylinder engine with which it exceeds 300 kilometers per hour maximum speed.