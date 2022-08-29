Filming of “Fast and Furious” unleashes underground races in Los Angeles neighborhood

“Fast and furious” is among the favorite sagas of action movies since its premiere just over 20 years ago, however, the filming of the next installment has caused annoyance among inhabitants of a neighborhood in The Angels who took to the streets to demand a stop to the illegal car racing that the tape has brought about.

Some details offast and furious 10” -which will hit the movie theaters in May 2023- have already been revealed, including the cast that will be made up of actors already recognized in the film as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson who will be joined by Marvel and DC Comics stars like Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

It may interest you: What happened to Devon Aoki? The beautiful and daring “Suki” in “Fast and Furious” | PHOTOS

Although the filming has not been to everyone’s liking, as residents of the Angelino Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles spoke out against the film, as they assure that since some scenes were recorded, the place has been the new scene of illegal car races.

Neighbors protest against “Fast and Furious”. Photo: AFP

According to the AFP agency, the place is a Historic neighborhood located near the center of the city and that in fiction is the residence of Dominic Toretto, character brought to life by Vin Diesel. In addition, races known as “shots of the streets” in which a large group of people gather to listen to the roar of the speeding vehicles.

Neighbors vs. “Fast and Furious”

Damian Kevitt, a resident and founder of the Streets are for Everyone (SAFE) association, told AFP that “Fast and Furious” allowed “the glorification of an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing. There was no street racing in the neighborhood before it was filmed here.”

It may interest you: Fast and Furious: What was the most expensive movie in this saga?

One of the neighbors, who refused to give her name, indicated that due to the illegal races her children suffer from trauma due to the noise that cars make at night, and the fear of being crushed.

Among the demands of the inhabitants are that Universal Studios change the location of the filming and add a mention to the film so that people do not participate in these races; in addition, that the city install speed bumps and decree a zero tolerance policy towards this illegal activity.

KEEP READING:

Fast and Furious: from street races to missions in space; the MEMES were not lacking

Fast and Furious 9: Post-credits scene confirms the return of one of the actors