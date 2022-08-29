Fasting Vinegar: Wonderful Remedy?

The new phenomenon of social networks is recommended by healthy eating gurus and went viral due to the miraculous benefits attributed to it by celebrities who consume it, including: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Megan Fox. ” fasting apple cider vinegar are the new elixir of well-being.

Some of the many benefits attributed to it are improved digestion, increased intake of vitamins and minerals, lower blood sugar levels, improved skin condition and as an aid to lose weight.

The truth is that apple cider vinegar has a long history as a home remedy. For years it has been used to treat ailments such as sore throats and varicose veins. However, most of these powers attributed to him have not been proven by science and remain as myths. Only in recent years have some researchers begun to take a closer look at the possible benefits of this type of vinegar.

Even its healing powers are so legendary that they date back to ancient Greece, where the Greeks treated wounds with this vinegar. And from that time until today, people have explored it as a solution to problems that appear and disturb everyday life, but how true are they?

Apple cider vinegar is the fermented juice of crushed apples and contains acetic acid and important nutrients such as vitamins B and C. Although it is popularly used in salad dressings or for cooking, there are those who decide to take it on an empty stomach as a “shot” to incorporate all its nutrients quickly.

“Until now, the only verifiable health benefit of apple cider vinegar is that, thanks to its acetic acid content, it improves the use of iron contained in foods of plant origin,” clarifies the Nutrition graduate, Emilia Sosa.

some properties

Among the multiple benefits attributed to it and that have been proven in scientific studies are:

It has a high content of healthy substances. Researchers believe that acetic acid is responsible for the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. In addition, the liquid has among its ingredients potassium, amino acids and antioxidants that are essential for the proper functioning of the body.

Reduces abdominal fat. A study conducted by the University of Medical Sciences in Israel showed that consuming apple cider vinegar and supplementing it with exercise routines helps to lose fat in the abdomen. The liquid by itself does not make you “lose weight”, but by exercising and taking care of your meals, the person achieves that their metabolism accelerates and they lose weight

Regenerates and improves the condition of the skin. Many young people claim to use this concentrated liquid to treat skin infections, acne, improve the condition of the skin and prevent aging. The skin is naturally acidic, therefore, the topical use of apple cider vinegar could help balance the natural pH of the skin, improving its protective barrier.

Lowers blood sugar levels. A study by the American Diabetes Association suggests that vinegar can improve insulin sensitivity by 19-34% during a carbohydrate-rich meal and significantly reduce blood sugar and insulin response.

How to take it?

Health gurus drink it straight as a shot, but professionals recommend diluting 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with at least 6 ounces of room temperature water.

In addition, due to its acidity, its daily and long-term intake could damage the enamel of the teeth, the esophagus and the digestive system.

Regarding the allegations that apparently consume it helps to lose weight, the lawyer Sosa highlights that there is no consistent evidence in this regard. “Weight gain is caused by various environmental, genetic and metabolic factors, therefore its treatment must be approached seriously by consulting professionals who accompany this objective,” she concludes.