Fake account of La Cineteca invites a chat with the “cinephile” Luisito Comunica

Currently, around the world there are about five billion people connected to the so-called digital life.

In Mexico, there are 92.01 million people connected to Internet and more than 100 million active profiles on social networks.

Twitter has, so far, more than 300 million active users globally.

In social networks, a false account of La Cineteca began to create confusion among Internet users thanks to the posts where talks and presentations were invited with “experts” in cinema such as Luisito Comunica and Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

It is well known by all that the pandemic and its consequent confinement were the key moment for each of the platforms to have a significant rebound.

According to the recent report Digital 2021 Global Overview Reportpublished by We are Social and Hootsuite, in Mexico there are more than 92.01 million people connected to the Internet and more than 100 million active profiles on social networks.

Secondly, Information from DataReportal reveals that, today, Facebook is the social network that leads the market with nearly three billion users registered all over the world, even though, these days, it is not the most popular platform.

And it is that, to tell the truth, when we talk about social networks, today, we talk about a space for conversation, debate, analysis, but also disinformation, propagation of hate speech and, on many occasions, fraud against Internet users. .

Even thanks to the rise and popularity that these platforms are experiencing among young people, on more than one occasion the leaders of these spaces have been called upon to offer a better experience for underage users.

Let us remember that, last year, Instagram was placed in the media spotlight after the damage it is causing, above all, to young people, such as It was revealed last year by a publication in The Wall Street Journal that emphasizes how Instagram, one of the most used social networks, affects adolescents..

Fake account of La Cineteca generates a little chaos on Twitter

Undoubtedly, social networks have multiple flaws and one of them is identity theft, one of the most common practices in the digital age, a crime that in Mexico is punishable by five years in prison and 400 to 600 days fine.

Something similar happened a few hours ago with La Cineteca, because, on Twitter, a false account of said organization was created and from which several posts “strangers”.

As part of the tweets that were published In this account, Internet users were invited to talks and film presentations with experts on the subject and/or “movie buffs”, such as the influencer Luisito Comunica and the politician Gerardo Fernández Noroña.among others posts that caught the attention of the digital community.

Tomorrow, Sunday, at 7:00 p.m. don’t miss the talk with our guest movie buff @LuisitoComunica

Tickets at the box office pic.twitter.com/rdMlnMWDaD — National Cinematheque (@ClNETECA) August 28, 2022

Next Wednesday, August 31, the deputy and candidate for the presidency @fernandeznorona will be presenting Ché (2007, Steven Soderbergh) at 6:00 p.m. I hope you can join us. pic.twitter.com/Ahvlcuj7Pz — National Cinematheque (@ClNETECA) August 27, 2022

Today function of putizas of all kinds 5:06 p.m., 6:06 p.m. and 8:06 p.m. in room 3 pic.twitter.com/uWD9GLJ4Ki — National Cinematheque (@ClNETECA) August 27, 2022

Of course, some users realized that something strange was happening and directly asked La Cineteca if it was an account hack.

Given this, the company shared, also through its official Twitter account, that it was a false account and disassociated itself from the publications made.

Hello, the official account of Cineteca Nacional on Twitter is @CinetecaMexico We disclaim all postings made on our behalf through unofficial channels. Greetings. – National Cinematheque (@CinetecaMexico) August 27, 2022

Until now, the false account of La Cineteca has more than 18 thousand followers and continues with the same content strategy.

Without a doubt, social networks have begun to be spaces where all kinds of situations occur, which is why there is an increasing need to reinforce security on these platforms for the well-being of Internet users.

Now read: