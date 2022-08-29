Ex officio? writer | News The Tribune of Ciudad Real

Chameleonic as they come, Jorge Fonte has just given birth to his latest novel, The son of the apotalado (Millennium Editions), set in the Civil War and in his beloved Canary Islands, specifically the island of El Hierro. We are facing a writer from before, from those of a lifetime. Of those who lost their lives in his lyrics. Of those of profession? writer.

He began his career in 1998, publishing a monograph on the filmmaker Woody Allen with Editorial Cátedra and continued with a fruitful relationship with Editorial T&B focused on developing a thorough study of the figure and work of Walt Disney that was completed with four books published between 2000 and 2004.

The world of film essay would lead Fonte, over the next 15 years, to also include the study of other great filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg (Editorial Jaguar), Russ Meyer (JC), and Oliver Stone, Robert Zemeckis, John Lasseter , Ridley Scott and Rob Reiner (all of them again with Cátedra).

In 2017, Fonte, 55, decides to give his career a new twist and face a new challenge: narrative. The transit was carried out by Ediciones Idea with two volumes of short stories, Natalia and other stories for adults only (2017) and Milena Velba and more stories for adults only (2019).

Well established and the foundations of narrative development, in 2018 he wrote his first novel, an island adrift (Idea), whose literary style is eminently visual and rich in direct descriptions that greatly facilitate the reading of the work. Hence, one of the attractions of this adventure book, whose plot does not falter at any time, in addition to its frenetic pace, is precisely that it is written in simple and light language.

The story takes place on the Canary Island of El Hierro during the summer of 2011. It tells the story of four characters: John Sabach, a white-collar thief; Sandra Alba, a pretty volcanologist; Luke Parker, an agent of the New York Monetary Crimes Investigation Center, and Tizol, a dangerous hit man. They are all there when a series of earthquakes begin to occur, preceding a natural catastrophe of unexpected proportions.

The good reception that the book had by the public and critics made Fonte venture to continue with this new path and three years later, he published take me to see the sea (Idea). Based on real events, this exciting novel tells the love story between a nobleman, Don Jerónimo de Grimón y Rojas, and a nun, Sister Úrsula de San Pedro, which took place in the city of San Cristóbal de La Laguna during the spring of 1651. Using a language in keeping with that of the time, where the musicality and beauty of the words guide the narration as if it were just another character, the Canarian writer elaborated a romantic story that tells us about the strength of love and the heroism of the ancient people. It is, then, a history book, yes, but written with the sensitivity of a romantic novel.

And so we come to the work that concerns us now: The son of the apotalado. In it, once again, Jorge Fonte starts from a real event to develop a choral work that addresses the first years of Franco’s repression on the island of El Hierro as soon as the Civil War broke out, focusing on two nine-year-old children who become friends.

Through the traditions and the peculiar way of life on this unique island, real characters mix with fictional ones to create a story of suffering and abuse, but also of friendship.

execution at sea

After the failed coup d’état that took place with the military uprising of July 18, 1936, the protagonist’s father, Secundino Fernández, is accused of being a trade unionist and arrested by several Falangists. A few days later, he is sent to the Fyffes military prison in Tenerife. There he dies protected: they put him on a boat, take him out to sea and throw him overboard inside a cloth sack with some stones inside.

Secundino’s family cannot overcome the trauma and the boy grows up with great hatred inside him, until in 1950 he finds out that Franco will visit El Hierro and then plans his murder.

Without intending to upset anyone (but perhaps knowing that it will be so), the novel deals with one of the saddest periods of our recent history. According to the author himself, «I did it this way because I consider that these are events that should never have happened and should never be repeated. Neither in El Hierro nor anywhere else. And the best way for that to happen is by telling the truth as it happened. So that we don’t forget her.”

With a promising future ahead of him, Jorge Fonte makes the title of this article his own. Ex officio? writer.