Everything ready for the start of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival

From August 31 to September 10 of 2022 will take place the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival. In its programming there are long-awaited titles, and who knows, maybe the next winner of the Oscar for best film. It wouldn’t be the first time, and if not, ask those responsible for titles like the shape of water either Nomadland.

Among the films that can be seen at the Lido is the new work by Martin McDonagh The Banshees of Inisherinwho reunites the protagonists of in Bruges, Brendan Gleeson and the lately very prolific Colin Farrell. End of a trilogy after The Cripple of Inishmaan Y The Lieutenant of Inishmordescribes the end of a long friendship, with tremendous consequences.

The images of Brendan Fraser as a true “whale” have aroused expectation, with the makeup that he exhibits pretending to simulate a 225-kilo person in The Whalethe new film by Darren Aronofsky, where Samuel D. Hunter adapts his own play.

In addition, the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu returns to shoot in his language and in his country, and can be seen in Venice Bard, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, where perhaps there is something autobiographical in the return to his homeland of a journalist and documentary filmmaker, brought to life by Daniel Giménez Cacho. Other Hispanic actors who have a film in competition are Penélope Cruz in the Italian film The immensity and Ricardo Darin in Argentina, 1985.

Other highly anticipated films are The sonlucky sequel to The fatheragain directed by the playwright Florian Zeller, where Anthony Hopkins repeats, in a cast that includes Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, among others; Blondethe biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas as the protagonist; White Noisethe new Noah Baumbach, which returns to have Adam Driver after story of a marriage; Y Tarwhere Todd Field conducts Cate Blanchett, transmuted into a conductor.

The edition of the festival that Alberto Barbera has directed for years will not be exempt from controversy for programming the posthumous film by South Korean Kim Ki-Duk Call of Godsince the filmmaker who died of Covid was accused of rape and sexual misconduct in recent times.