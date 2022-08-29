Enric Mas: “I’m going to sacrifice myself to win the Vuelta”





rest day in Cycling round to spain is here, the second if we count the day back from the European tour of the Netherlands.

More than a week of Vuelta has already passed, specifically nine stages, some of importance like the ones we experienced over the weekend.

It is time, then, to reflect, to relocate, to rebuild teams and prepare strategies for the next stages.

«I’m going to sacrifice myself to win the Vuelta. I would like to do an all or nothing for the Vuelta» Enrique More

Enrique Morecurrently second overall behind the strongest in the race, Mr. Remco Evenepoel.

The Spaniard is only 1:12 behind the Belgian, but tomorrow, that disadvantage will surely increase at the end of the individual time trial of 31 kilometers in Alicante.

Possibly he will also drop some position in the general classification, so the fight for podium places is going to get even more expensive.

The Movistar Team has opted for Enric Mas, but not only to try to win the Vuelta Ciclista a España, but also to avoid the famous relegation to second.

The Movistar Team’s World Tour license is hanging by a thread, and there aren’t many races left in the season to get more UCI points.

Even so, Enric Mas does not seem willing to immolate himself and his team for trying unseat Evenepoel from the thronebut wants to try.

There are still many high finishes left after tomorrow’s time trial, Tuesday, so opportunities will not be lacking.

He seems more optimistic, and it is that he is better classified than ever in the first week of a great Vuelta, so now he does not have to cut time on his rivals.

But as Denzel Washington told Will Smith after his famous slap: “Be careful in your best moments. It’s when the devil comes for you”.

This is how Enric Mas himself commented to the media after yesterday’s hard day:

«I am going to sacrifice myself to win La Vuelta, I am aware of the points issue, and the further ahead I am, the more points we will have.

We cannot commit suicide by the general, nor give up the points.

I would like to make a all or nothing for La Vuelta.

I live day to day. In Holland I had more doubts than now, but there are still some.

On the road I have been with the strongest and that motivates.

On personal doubts I may have, I have worked during the period between Tour and Vuelta, then I had the Covid problem, a period with more rest than training.

I keep asking myself questions that I am answering positively, I hope to continue like this until the end of the Vuelta

Remco is the strongest, I don’t know if he can burst one day, but he has been the best throughout the Vuelta, he is giving his best version since he became a professional.

Until the contrary is proven, it must be accepted as such..»