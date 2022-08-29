Emma Watson is also relaunching the pixie cut for fall 2022

Emma Watson gives us a break, again. The actress, highly esteemed thanks to the saga of Harry Potterhas collaborated with Prada to create the new campaign, of which he is director, and is sporting a new haircut.

A blast from the past for Emma Watson and its new haircut. The actress, known since the days of the first film on Harry Potter, has changed its look in recent years. She is an actress prodigy, since she was a child she had to get used to the spotlight and the attention (sometimes even incessant) from the media. But, in her small, Emma Watson has always tried to protect hers privacy and to behave in the way deemed as fair as possible. Feminist and activist, the actress was chosen as the new face of Prada campaign.

And she is posing for the Italian fashion house that has shown off its newfound success pixie cut, a haircut that never goes out of style and that recently seems to have regained the attention of VIPs. Hollywood is completely hooked on the evergreen charm of this hairstyle, very easy to manage (if you do not have an excessive amount of hair) and of trend. But to make its cut even more precious is also the micro bangsnow more and more widespread.

Emma Watson relaunches the most bonus pixie cut

It is not the first time – and it will certainly not be the last – that Emma Watson has played with the length of your own hair. Just as it is not the first time that she proposes an out of the box bangs. Remember her ai look Vanity Fair Oscar Party of 2018? At the time it had relaunched the mullet cut on the red carpet, paired with a cut fringe asymmetrical loved it and became trendy. A few years later, Emma Watson still can’t get enough of spreading the word glamor and she tries again, with the complicity of Prada.

The actress is the new face of the feminine fragrances of the maison and the first floor leaves you speechless. Emma Watson opted for a nude style make-up, with lips enlivened by a touch of strawberry gloss, slightly hinted eyeliner with head and tail and eyebrows brushed upwards. Her cheeks have a coat of blush that recalls the color of her lips, but i hair are the real stars of the scene. A micro bangs that barely touches the forehead, side tufts that dare and touch the ears and a short and jaunty cut, which already dictates trend for Autumn 2022.

For Emma Watson, this Prada campaign not only represents one glamor rebirthbut also one first chance to stand behind the camera. Debuts so to direction, for a high fashion house she is very fond of. “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it“, Said the star.