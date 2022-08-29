“Elvis” on HBO Max: Austin Butler and the challenge of bringing to life an icon parodied ad nauseam | INTERVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Hollywood loves portraits of music stars. ‘Biopics’ with gestural transformations, fake voices and dramatic careers. Only so far in the 21st century has the Academy awarded Oscars to Jamie Foxx for his role as Ray Charles, to Marion Cotillard for portraying Édith Piaf, to Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, and Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland. And we do not count those who remained as nominees, who would fatten the list.

Adding to this trend is Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley (California, 1991), who will surely fight to make a place for himself in next year’s Oscars. There is consensus in pointing out that his leading role in “Elvis” is the best thing about the film. A magnetic and consecrating performance, for which he prepared for almost three years. It is not for less if it is a character as legendary and complex as the King of Rock.

“My relationship with fear has changed after this movie –Butler affirmed in the press conference in which El Comercio participated–. Because at first I felt a great responsibility. A lot of fear of failing Elvis’s legacy, his family, his fans. But it was a great lesson to realize that he himself felt a lot of fear in many moments of his life, and even so he did extraordinary things.”.

Contrary to what one might think about a figure as histrionic as Presley’s, Butler’s characterization is not excessive. “I had a movement instructor, a ‘coach’ for dialogues, another for singing. I tried to be as meticulous as possible, but beyond all that, it was about finding his humanity.”, recognized the actor. “I wanted to strip the icon of all the cartoons and Halloween costumes. I wanted to know who Elvis was when he was alone, how he woke up in the morning, what his inner life was.”, he added.

Austin Butler in “Elvis.”

immortal legend

Behind the idea of ​​this biographical film is the Australian Baz Luhrmann (Sydney, 1962), perhaps the most suitable name to build a film like this, taking into account his ambitious and opulent previous productions: from “Moulin Rouge” (2001) to “The Great Gatsby” (2013). Also present at the meeting with the Latin American press, Luhrmann said that he considers his “Elvis” much more than a ‘biopic’.

“It is not just a story about the life of Elvis Presley, but about entertainment and business, about ‘management’, control, exploitation or creativity. The idea was to take the life of this great musician to explore bigger ideas”, said the filmmaker.

On the reason that the tape is narrated from the point of view of Elvis’s controversial manager, Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks), Luhrmann pointed out that he did it for dramatic purposes: “That the story comes to us through the voice of who could be considered the villain of the film gave it tremendous tension. In the end, what he said was that he was just doing his job: asking Elvis for more records. And wasn’t that what the fans wanted? It was a complicated relationship between the two, and between art and business”.

Tom Hanks and Austin Butler on stage from “Elvis.”

Asked about how the work between director and protagonist was, Butler defined Luhrmann in a curious way: “I always say that Baz is the closest thing to a jazz musician: one who must know music theory, get to know his instrument up close, but once on stage he must know how to react to the stimuli around him. […] He is always very attentive to detail, to preparations, to research; but there were days when he would come to the make-up room and say ‘I’ve rewritten this scene this morning’. The scene I had worked on for a year! [risas]. Despite that, every change was always for the better.”.