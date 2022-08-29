Elton John, how was working with Britney Spears in Tiny dancer | United States Celeb | FAME

After six years without releasing new music, Britney Spears decided to collaborate with Elton John in the song “Hold me closer”. Nine months after her freedom, the pop singer had to overcome many fears resulting from the years under legal guardianship.

The August 26, 2022, Elton John released the song “Hold Me Closer” with Britney Spears. Although it is a renewed version of “Tiny Dancer”, which he released in 1971 on the album “Madman Across the Water”, it also has elements from other songs like “The One” and “Don’t go breaking my heart”.

The iconic pop singer makes her return to the recording studios, marking a new stage in her life. For 13 years, the interpreter of “Baby one more time” was under legal guardianship that curtailed his life completely.

His father, james spearsmanaged her money, her career, her medications, her reproductive health, and her visitors. In late 2021, a jury determined that he was no longer responsible for Britney.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE FOR ELTON JOHN WORKING WITH BRITNEY SPEARS?

After six years of not releasing new music, Britney Spears decided to join this new project with Elton John. They both sang the song “Hold Me Closer” as a duet.which was recorded in a small studio in Beverly Hills.

In an interview with “The Guardian”, the British interpreter commented on how it was to work with her and confessed that at first, they had to convince her to publish the topicbecause he was afraid of his quality by implying his return.

“We had to convince her to approve of what she did. She has been away for so long, there is much fear, because they have betrayed her many times and she hasn’t been in the public eye for long. We have been holding your hand throughout the processassuring him that everything will be alright”, explained the 75-year-old artist.

Promotional image of the song by Elton John and Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer” (Photo: Britney Spears / Instagram)

In addition, Elton John felt particularly identified with what Britney Spears lives, because he too had been abused throughout his career and the different pressures led him to have problems with addictions.

“It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I was sober. She was in a terrible place. I’ve been through that feeling and it’s horrible”, he explained. “Luckily, I’ve been sober for 32 years and am happier than ever. Now that I have the experience to be able to advise and help others, because I don’t want to see any artist in a dark place”.

WHOSE IDEA WAS IT TO COLLABORATE WITH BRITNEY SPEARS?

In the interview with the aforementioned medium, Elton John also told how the idea of ​​​​collaborating with Britney Spears had arisen. Apparently, they had already created the remix of “Tiny Dancer” with producer Andrew Watt.

Apparently, it was the interpreter’s husband, David Furnish, who recommended that they invite the princess of pop as a vocalist.

“He said it would be awesome if Britney Spears did it. I told him ‘that’s a wonderful idea’. She hadn’t done anything for a long time. I have been following everything that has happened with her for quite some time”, he confessed.

Of course, I also knew her background and knew that Britney was an amazing singer, as well as a dancer and choreographer. They had already met at a charity event for her in 2013, but they did not frequent each other.