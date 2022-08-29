Elton John, do you know how much he has earned in sixty years of career? An absurd figure

The overall heritage of singer and musician Elton John has been revealed. It is really very high: find out how much it is

Elton John is one of the most loved artists of all time. Born in Pinner, England, on March 25, 1947, he started playing the piano when he was only 3 years old. After winning a scholarship, he attended an important academy: the Royal Academy of Music in London. The debut in the world of music dates back to 1962: exactly 60 years ago, the young Elton formed his first band. After working through the ranks in numerous British pubs, the artist began his solo career. His first album, Empty skywas released in 1969, but his first major hit was a single the following year: Your song.

In the seventies the artist experimented with music and fashion: his performances are known for his eccentric costumes and his acrobatics. In fact, in concerts, the singer often appeared with collars of ostrich feathers and sequins. Moreover, he often played the piano with his feet, jumping on the instrument. In addition to the amazing performances, the element that made Elton John one of the most famous artists of all time is his music. Over the past fifty years, he and his friend Bernie Taupin have composed some of the most beautiful songs ever written. Songs like Tiny dancer, Rocket Man And Candle in the wind they are real masterpieces of rock music.

Elton John’s heritage

Last year, Elton John released yet another album, The Lockdown Sessions. On this record you have collaborated with artists of various genres: from Stevie Nicks to Gorillaz, up to Miley Cyrus. In 2018, however, his farewell tour began: the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour he will take it all over the world and will end in 2023. Although this is his last tour, the artist has no intention of retiring. In the last few days there has been talk, in fact, of a possible collaboration of Elton John with pop star Britney Spears, due out in the coming months.

But how much has the famous singer earned in his sixty-year career? Really a lot: according to what it reports R3m.it, its total assets amount to 442 million dollars. According to the Rich List, published by the newspaper The Sunday Times, Elton John is one of Britain’s richest artists, along with former Beatle Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. 442 million dollars is a figure monstre but, knowing the career of the British musician, it is more than understandable that he has earned so much.

