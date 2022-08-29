Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luxurious Car Collection

Dwayne Johnson He is known worldwide for his work as an actor, for his career as a professional wrestler and also for having an incredible and luxurious car collection. Ford, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce are some of the brands it owns.

“The rock” Johnson is also known for giving away vehicles, both to his family and to fans – Source: libero.pe

Dwayne Johnson and his predilection for Ford brand cars

At 50 years old, Dwayne Johnson lives a moment of consolidation and success at an artistic level. In addition to being one of the best-priced artists in the film industry, he has a career to his credit with titles such as The Scorpion King, Baywatch, Jungle Cruise and Red Notice.

This allowed him to make a considerable fortune and, apparently, “The rock” likes to invest part of it in vehicles. Their car collection It is made up of about 20 models, many of which are supercars.

Whether due to size or presence, many of them generate the same impact as The rock with his physical appearance. They are also characterized by diversity, since Johnson has editions of different brands.

With which this does not happen is with Ford. Apparently, Dwayne has a great affection for the vehicles of this automaker, and to verify it, it is enough to observe that he has the following models:

Ford F-150

ford bronco

Ford GT 2017

Ford Mustang

ford explorer

ford edge

Dwayne Johnson: this is the car collection of “The rock”

Another of the marks that is repeated among the cars of The rock it’s ferrari. Of the Prancing Horse, Johnson has two models: a Ferrari LaFerrari and a Ferrari 458 Italia.

Then you have individual models that, for price and technical performance, have nothing to envy to all those mentioned. One of them is the Rolls-Royce Wraith, one of the most powerful developed by the British firm.

If it comes to costs, one of the great protagonists of the former professional wrestler’s garage is the Pagani Huayra, a supercar whose price ranges around 3 million dollars.

On the other hand, although he gives more importance to modern vehicles, the 50-year-old actor has a 1971 Chevy Chevelle, which has the peculiarity that it was part of films such as Fast and Furious and Deadly Race.

The car collection Johnson is completed by the following models:

McLaren 650S

Plymouth Prowler

Porsche Panamera Mansory

Lamborghini Huracan

Navistar MXT

McLaren P1

lexus rx

Range Rover

Pontiac Fierce

What do you think? were you aware that Dwayne Johnson own this amazing car collection?