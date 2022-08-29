Drew McIntyre reveals his next target after WWE Clash at The Castle



Karrions Kross surprised the WWE Universe by attacking Drew McIntyre on the August 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He unexpectedly made his return alongside Scarlett and spoiled the first face-off between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns before their clash at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Kross has been referring to Drew McIntyre in his latest promotions, but he has not made his physical appearance in the blue WWE show. The Scotsman knows it and understands that he will go for his new rival when he manages to beat Roman Reigns at next Saturday’s event and get the WWE Unified Championship. This is how Drew McIntyre himself made it known to Quetzalli Bulnes in an interview granted to WWE in Spanish this weekend. McIntyre referred to Karrion Kross and assured that he will go after him after finishing with the current WWE champion in Clash at The Castle.

“First, I would like to get rid of Clash at the Castle, since it is the biggest fight of my entire careerMcIntyre declared. “Karrion Kross is not letting me down. He’s giving little winks, to remind me that he lurks in the shadows, aside from the attack from behind and the hourglass he left in my locker room in Canada last week.”

“I get that you’re here to take what you think is yours, but you have to understand that I’m fucking busy.. I have to go fight for the title. So you can take a step back. Once I’m done with Roman, then I’m going to kick him in the face and break his little hourglass.”

The arrival of Karrions Kross produced many doubts regarding his role in the blue WWE show. Some fans even speculated on the possibility of introducing Kross in a triple threat for the Championship at the Cardiff show, but the plan to face Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns had been prepared well in advance. Be that as it may, it seems that Karrion Kross will have an important role in WWE after Clash at The Castle. It should be remembered that Karrion Kross will have his in-ring debut since his return to WWE next week on SmackDown.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.