Drama, comedy and action will be streaming during September

During September there is a great variety of movies and series that can be seen at home: Drama, comedy and action will be available on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Amazon. This month movies like Elviswhich explores the life and music of Elvis Presley or Blonde, which addresses the rarely told story of star Marilyn Monroe, also Pinocchio Y Thor: Love and Thunderas well as a new episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Romance in Verona (Premiere September 1 on Netflix) Tom Hopper and Kat Graham star Love in the Villaa romantic comedy that follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to discover that the villa she booked is double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very handsome) ) British man. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 2, Amazon) The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit Y The Lord of the rings by JRR Tolkien, and will take viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that threatens to cover the world in darkness.

Elvis (Premiere September 2 on HBO MAX) This film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. . Rick and Morty, Season 6 (Premiere September 5 on HBO MAX) A great mystery has been unleashed as a result of The Rick and Mortys managed to escape safely and together from the destruction of the Citadel and from Evil Morty. The number of universes is so high that the truth is that this could affect the protagonists little. On the other hand, it seems that it has been the end of the Citadel, the point that united all the realities controlled by Rick. Pinocchio (Premiere September 8 on Disney Plus) It is the story of a puppet who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans, who was already in the live action Disney of Beauty and the Beast. A new adaptation based on one of the most famous and oldest Disney movies in its history. Thor: love and thunder (September 8 on Disney Plus) In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) turned Mighty Thor, to take on a galactic assassin known as the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale). One of the latest Marvel movies to hit the platform after its recent run through movie theaters.

Cobra Kai Season 5 (September 9, Netflix) The season four finale of cobra kai left a lot of loose ends. The excitement was concentrated in the All Valley Tournament, in which the dojos cobra kai , Eagle Fang Y Miyagi-do They made a bet: whoever lost the tournament would have to stop teaching karate and close their school. They play a lot in each hit, although those who must give them are not adults, but adolescents. The Invisible Man (September 14, Netflix) Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) is tired of the psychological and physical abuse of her husband, a renowned scientist with a privileged mind and a reprehensible attitude. One night she decides to run away from home and get away from her clutches. A few days later she discovers that her husband has committed suicide in her own house. But even seeing the photo that shows her death, she is still uneasy, and even more so when she feels her presence following her very closely at every step she takes. The King, Vicente Fernández (Premiere September 14 on Netflix) This story shows Vicente Fernández as the friend, husband, father, actor, rancher, worker, film producer, television presenter, businessman, but, above all, the man who managed to overcome his own destiny and leave a legacy in The humanity.