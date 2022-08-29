“Don’t go to Buenos Aires”: the comedy that is all the rage on Netflix and talks about our country, although without advising it

Time for me is an American light comedy that talks about the friendship between two completely different characters and that, a few days after its release on Netflix, has become the most watched movie on the platform. A true success that, in addition to having a stellar duo –Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg-, has a very special feature for viewers of Argentina. is that in the film our country is mentioned. More precisely, to the Federal Capital, although not through the best of advice. “Do not go to Buenos Aires”one of the protagonists asks his best friend.

I timesuch is the original title of this film that is all the rage Netflixtells the story of Sonny Fisher, a family man who takes care of his two children and household chores while his wife (Regina Hall) stands out as a prestigious architect. This character, played by actor and comedian KevinHart, has a friend for life, Huck (Mark Wahlberg)who has a personality opposite to his: he is carefree, adventurous and is characterized by having ‘wild’ birthday parties.

Time for Me Trailer

It so happens that, since Sonny is overwhelmed by household obligations, his wife proposes to take the children with her and leave him alone for a week. Just the free time of the protagonist coincides with his friend Huck’s 44th birthday. Thus, both will meet again and begin to experience thousands of humorous adventures that include, among other things, a camp in the desert to spend time partying, the appearance of a cougar, turtles and several hilarious situations and some even eschatological.

Kevin Hart is, in Time for Me, a househusband who stays alone for a week and attends his best friend’s “wild” birthday party. Netflix

And if something was missing from this combo of fun and intricacies directed by John Hamburg -known for films like My girlfriend Polly– it is the mention of Argentina as part of the plot. Is that Huck wants to move thereafter confessing to his best friend that has a significant debt with a rigorous lender who is looking for him to give him a strong corrective.

“A friend moved to Buenos Aires, he lives with very little. I can hide there and pay Stan little by little”, the character played by Wahlberg tells Sonny. Then, his friend is surprised by the statement he just heard and makes a joke about two other -real- people who also they went ‘fugitives’ to Argentina: The bandits Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Time for me, the movie that climbed to the number one spot on Netflix this weekend, starring two comedy-savvy actors: Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart Netflix

A few minutes later, and after other situations occur that feed the spirit of the comedy, the theme of Huck’s flight to Argentina takes center stage again. It is when his friend, family man, offers you an idea to solve the debt that has him worried. So, Kevin Hart’s character asks his compadre to “cancel the flight” to Argentina. “Don’t go to Buenos Aires,” he begs., and then gives you his proposal to settle things with the lender. A proposal that will not be revealed here to avoid spoilers.

In short, despite advising against the trip to Argentina, Time for me, that was released last friday, he won over audiences on this side of the world with his delirious humor and his message about friendship. Thus, this pleasant comedy is at the top of the most viewed films on the platform Netflix of our country.