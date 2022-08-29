Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Adele, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X among the winners of MTV VMA 2022

Lil Nas X dominated the red carpet of the 2022 MTV VMAs, with a suit that took us mentally to the carnivals of the Canary Islands, and later dominated on the stage of the Prudential Theater in Newark (New Jersey, United States). The soloist became one of the great winners of the popular American television network at its annual party.

﻿The delivery ceremony gave way to a live show with spectacular live performances by Jack Harlow and Fergie or by J Balvin along with Ryan Castro. But on stage not only the collaborations shone but also the individual performances.



That was the case of Lizzo who reviewed some of her greatest hits, Blackpink who presented their new song Pink venom for the first time at an awards gala on American soil as well as Nicki Minaj who received the MTV VMA Video Vanguard award for all her trajectory in which his choreography stood out more than his interpretation. Because even her clear eye contact lenses shocked viewers and all social networks.

It was another one of those girly nights where Taylor Swift took home another award for her 10-minute short for All Too Well; Lizzo for Best Video for a Cause and Lisa from Blackpink won in the K-Pop category.

The gala had everything, even a presentation of a song in the metaverse. It was performed by Eminem and Snoop Dogg who must have had a great time seeing their avatars in a psychedelic world of colors and shapes. Almost like in real life.



Winners of the MTV VMAs 2022

This is the complete list of the winners of the MTV VMAs 2022.

video of the year



Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake–OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Album of the year

Harry Styles – Harry’s house (AWARD)

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – A summer without you

Billie Eilish – Happier than ever Drake – Certified lover boy

best new artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA RecordsMåneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Best Push Performance

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (AWARD)

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse RecordsMarch 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (PRIZE)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

best pop video

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

best hip hop video

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (PRIZE)

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam

best rock video

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

best alternative video

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (PRIZE)

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

best latin video

Anitta – “Wrap” – Warner Records (PRIZE)

Bad Bunny – “Tití Asked Me” – Rimas EntertainmentBecky GX

KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKWChlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

HER – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop Video

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (AWARD)

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

best video for a cause

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records (PRIZE)

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Performance in the Metaverse

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (AWARD)BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen RecordsCharli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic RecordsJustin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def JamRift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic RecordsTwenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

best long video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsFoo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA RecordsKacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA NashvilleMadonna – Madame X – Interscope RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (PRIZE)

best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

best address

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsEd Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Visual effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

best choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

best edit

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

MTV VMA Video Vanguard

Nicki Minaj (AWARD)

MTV GlobalIcon

Red Hot Chili Peppers (PRIZE)

