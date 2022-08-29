Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Adele, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X among the winners of MTV VMA 2022
Lil Nas X dominated the red carpet of the 2022 MTV VMAs, with a suit that took us mentally to the carnivals of the Canary Islands, and later dominated on the stage of the Prudential Theater in Newark (New Jersey, United States). The soloist became one of the great winners of the popular American television network at its annual party.
The delivery ceremony gave way to a live show with spectacular live performances by Jack Harlow and Fergie or by J Balvin along with Ryan Castro. But on stage not only the collaborations shone but also the individual performances.
-Ad-
That was the case of Lizzo who reviewed some of her greatest hits, Blackpink who presented their new song Pink venom for the first time at an awards gala on American soil as well as Nicki Minaj who received the MTV VMA Video Vanguard award for all her trajectory in which his choreography stood out more than his interpretation. Because even her clear eye contact lenses shocked viewers and all social networks.
It was another one of those girly nights where Taylor Swift took home another award for her 10-minute short for All Too Well; Lizzo for Best Video for a Cause and Lisa from Blackpink won in the K-Pop category.
The gala had everything, even a presentation of a song in the metaverse. It was performed by Eminem and Snoop Dogg who must have had a great time seeing their avatars in a psychedelic world of colors and shapes. Almost like in real life.
-Ad-
Winners of the MTV VMAs 2022
This is the complete list of the winners of the MTV VMAs 2022.
video of the year
-Ad-
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake–OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
song of the year
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Album of the year
Harry Styles – Harry’s house (AWARD)
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – A summer without you
Billie Eilish – Happier than ever Drake – Certified lover boy
best new artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA RecordsMåneskin – Arista Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Best Push Performance
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (AWARD)
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse RecordsMarch 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
best collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records (PRIZE)
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
best pop video
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop video
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (PRIZE)
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam
best rock video
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
best alternative video
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records (PRIZE)
panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
best latin video
Anitta – “Wrap” – Warner Records (PRIZE)
Bad Bunny – “Tití Asked Me” – Rimas EntertainmentBecky GX
KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKWChlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
HER – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-Pop Video
BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (AWARD)
SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
best video for a cause
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records (PRIZE)
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best Performance in the Metaverse
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records (AWARD)BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen RecordsCharli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic RecordsJustin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def JamRift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic RecordsTwenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
best long video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsFoo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA RecordsKacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA NashvilleMadonna – Madame X – Interscope RecordsOlivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (PRIZE)
best cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
best address
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope RecordsEd Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Visual effects
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
best choreography
BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
best edit
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
MTV VMA Video Vanguard
Nicki Minaj (AWARD)
MTV GlobalIcon
Red Hot Chili Peppers (PRIZE)
Information of The 40