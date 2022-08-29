Does the Minecraft map have an end? After almost 2 years we have an answer

That event took place live on his Twitch channel, where viewers were able to see the result of a job that has lasted more than 400 days walking through the game’s maps, in which he has stepped on more than 32 million blocks and that have added a total of more than 2,500 hours of play. And all for what? Well, right here below you can see that moment that moves between the happy and the tragic…

The person responsible for such a feat has been none other than Mystical Midget, a streamer that is referenced within the scene of Minecraft and that he had been warning for some time that he had on his hands a project as crazy as it was (almost) impossible: find the end of the game and break it… literally, until seeing the famous game-over which is so characteristic of those moments in which we are killed and we lose all available lives.

As you can see from the video, Mystical Midget is on the verge of a nervous breakdown when he realizes that he reaches the very end of the world and that his character begins to fall, which could have brought to nothing that endless amount of hours played. Luckily, after a few seconds those cries of terror turn into joy because he has achieved his goal (but not before exhausting almost all his bread reserves).

Keep in mind that reaching that limit in the game is not easy because Microsoft (or rather Mojang) closed the possibility of going beyond the limits imposed by the game itself by simply going through it a long time ago. Although it was originally possible to do it completely, over the years its creators blocked that possibility, so Mystical Midget had to resort to a very specific version of the game.

a very special version

as we say, Mojang long ago closed that possibility to fully traverse the game so Mystical Midget has had to resort to a previous version, specifically that of Minecraft beta 1.17 that was ready for this challenge that the streamer had imposed on himself.

Now, having reached the goal that I had in mind for a little over a year, has started new adventures with a more updated version, the beta 1.19, so we will be attentive to know what is the challenge that you want to overcome now and if the game resists you or not. After all, after 400 days of walking and walking without stopping, it seems that nothing can stop him inside Minecraft. Don’t you think?