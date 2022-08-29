Does Cecilia Cantarano have a ghost in the house? Her story!

“About three months that I live alone, I don’t know why but I never sleep. I was sleeping and I clearly heard footsteps on the stairs and I sense that someone is tucking me into bed . I open my eyes and I didn’t have the blanket on, but I wasn’t afraid, I went back to sleep. Are you a ghost and what do you do? Will you tuck me in? What do you want, a hug? Even my friends hear footsteps and noises from the bathroom, they heard a Justin Bieber song in the distance. But can it scare me? I have grown fond of it! “

Sure that Cecilia Cantarano she manages to make everything comical: only she could have a ghost that listens Justin Bieber! Not only that, Ceci then told another anecdote concerning one necklace lost to the sea to Senigallia And found on a shelf at home ! How is it possible? Obviously it’s a mystery and we can’t wait to have some updates! Do you believe in ghosts? It has been a while since we told you ghost stories, the latest being the Stardust House. Here are the words of Cecilia: