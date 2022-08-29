Does Cecilia Cantarano have a ghost in the house? Her story!
Cecilia Cantarano she has been living alone for about three months. We grow up, we undertake new projects and we want independence: all normal, up to now. Except that the girl told through TikTok that she doesn’t really live in solitude: with her there would be a ghost. You got it right! She noticed it one night, hearing footsteps on the stairs. Immediately afterwards she felt the sensation of the warmth of the rolled up blankets, but these were at the end of the bed and there was no one there! TOHer friends also confirmed that they heard noises from the bathroom:
“About three months that I live alone, I don’t know why but I never sleep. I was sleeping and I clearly heard footsteps on the stairs and I sense that someone is tucking me into bed. I open my eyes and I didn’t have the blanket on, but I wasn’t afraid, I went back to sleep. Are you a ghost and what do you do? Will you tuck me in? What do you want, a hug? Even my friends hear footsteps and noises from the bathroom, they heard a Justin Bieber song in the distance. But can it scare me? I have grown fond of it! “
Sure that Cecilia Cantarano she manages to make everything comical: only she could have a ghost that listens Justin Bieber! Not only that, Ceci then told another anecdote concerning one necklace lost to the sea to Senigallia And found on a shelf at home! How is it possible? Obviously it’s a mystery and we can’t wait to have some updates! Do you believe in ghosts? It has been a while since we told you ghost stories, the latest being the Stardust House. Here are the words of Cecilia:
“Two weeks ago I left and found a necklace with colored beads that I didn’t know I had. I go to the sea and lose it. I look in the shelf of the house where I found it and here it is. I live alone, no one can have put it there! “