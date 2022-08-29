“Do not go to Buenos Aires”, the curious warning about Argentina in the most watched movie on Netflix

The comedy Time for me (Me Time) arrived on Netflix and soon positioned itself comfortably within the platform’s trends.

What is striking is not the rage over the film with Mark Wahlberg and kevin hartwho are two dutiful actors, but among his dozens of jokes there is included one not very pleasant (for Latin Americans) about Argentina…

First of all, it is worth reviewing the plot of the new film by John HamburgDirector of My girlfriend Polly.







The poster for the new comedy from the director of “My Girlfriend Polly.”



In the comedy, Hart plays Sonny, a family man who, overwhelmed by his domestic obligations and supported by his wife, decides to take a week to himself.

But his rest is not going to be such, since on his days off he meets up with Huck (Walhberg), an adventurous and “party-loving” friend who is the complete opposite of him and, on top of that, has a birthday.

Matter that, vicissitude goes vicissitude comes (and this is where Argentina comes into play), Huck suggests to Sonny that he is going to hide in Buenos Aires to escape from a rigorous moneylender to whom he owes money.

Bearing in mind that the “fugitive” bandits Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid ever eloped to Argentina, Sonny fervently recommends: “Don’t go to Buenos Aires”.







Wahlberg and Hart, comedy duo in “Me Time.”



Finally (spoilers alert), Huck does not fly to South America because his friend proposes another plan.

Time for me landed on Friday in the “N” and, every other weekend, it is already ranked number 1 of the most viewed movies on the platform.

A little joke

Weeks ago, Hart and Dwayne Johnson gave an interview for the premiere of DC League of Super Pets and the comedian took advantage of a question they asked his friend to joke with the stinginess of “La Roca”.

The Extra TV journalist wanted to talk about the house that La Roca recently gave her mother Ata Johnsonso it began: “Dwayne, you recently bought your mother a house…”

But the woman could not complete her question because Hart cut her off with his laugh.. When Johnson realized that his friend would joke about it, he said that he should explain “the context”, but the other blurted out: “This makes me cry. A billion dollars later… Should we applaud him? Hey, no more parking, get out of that duplex!”

After a few seconds of laughter, The Rock pleased Hart: “I have been lucky enough to buy (my mother) houses over the years after she divorced my dad. Thank you very much, are you happy now?

Arguing why the gift was special, Johnson explained that his mother asked him to make this the last house.

The actor instructed his team to design the house exclusively for Ata in Hawaii. The Rock said that when she showed it to her for the first time, the woman came in and said that she had never seen anything like it. “It was a really beautiful moment,” she stressed.

Look also