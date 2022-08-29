“Disgusting and desperate”: Sister of Amber Heard explodes before appointment of Johnny Depp

Just one day after the famous award ceremony for the best of music, it has already given something to talk about, after the various controversies that arose as a result of the presentations and appointments that took place at the event, such was the case of the appointment What “Moon Man” a Johnny Deppso the sister of amber herard she reacted furiously.

Let us remember that the actor of “Jack Sparrow” in Pirates of the Caribbeanwas recently the winner after the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber, who is currently going through an economic crisis, but now Johnny has had a renown during an important award ceremony.

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything you need,” said the actor, who appeared as a hologram on the giant screen, in a mocking tone.

However, this unexpected appearance in the form of a hologram made thousands of Internet users furious, because through social networks they began to comment that Depp he is a manipulative and violent man despite having won the defamation lawsuits against his ex-partner Amber Heard.

@cbsmornings Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as the Moon Person at MTV’s Video Music Awards, saying he “needed the work.” #news #mtv #vmas #johnnydepp ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

This was the case of Whitney Henriquezthe sister of Amber, who was one of the people who exploded against the production of the award ceremony for having invited Depp to participate in his award ceremony.

“@MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope none of the people who made this call have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD,” she wrote in a post on his Instagram stories.

in the account of Twitter of the young woman, you can see the photograph that she shared with said message, in which she looks at Amber Heard and the logo of mtv, but with one D capital letters from the front, so it can be read DVMAwhich refers to domestic violence.