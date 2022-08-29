Did Devin Booker and Kendall Jenners get back together?

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner have been one of the most well-known couples on the NBA scene in recent times. We use the past tense because a few weeks ago the two broke up after two years of relationship.

In reality, however, the US media speak of a rapprochement of the two. The Phoenix Suns star and supermodel / influencer were seen together with the party organized by Michael Rubin, former owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, in New York for July 4th. There is also a video in which the two appear take each other tenderly by the handa further sign that the story may not be completely over …

Kendall and Devin at Michael Rubin’s annual 4th july of party in the Hamptons, New York. pic.twitter.com/sW4zkUYheh – booken (@kendallxdevin) July 4, 2022