Denzel Washington and other stars will speak with the Pope about how to transmit values

Pope Francis will host this week at the Vatican a series of international artists interested in promoting the common good. Many are not Catholic, but share the same values ​​of the Church.

LOUIS QUINELLI

President Vitae Foundation

“We are going to have Denzel Washington, Andrea Bocelli, Hayley Adwell, David and Jessica Oyelowo, J Balvin, Alessia Cara… They are the ones I remember now, but there are 25 in total.”

They have been invited by the Vitae Foundation, which aims to spread values ​​through the arts and the mass media. They face an ambitious challenge.

LOUIS QUINELLI

President Vitae Foundation

“On how to help change this situation of so much polarization, of negative messages, of conflicts that we are seeing in the world… Perhaps a little bit of the loss of that ability to dialogue between different people and agree to do things together a better world”.

The president of the Vitae Foundation believes that this dialogue between the artists and the Pope will be enriching.

LOUIS QUINELLI

President Vitae Foundation

“It is going to be interesting because we are not only going to have words of inspiration from Pope Francis, of course. But we are going to have a conversation especially, where he is going to be listening to them, he is going to be giving his opinions and together we will arrive at conclusions that we will later make public”.

The first Summit Vitae this Thursday at the Vatican will continue with other meetings of artists who do their bit for a better world.

AO