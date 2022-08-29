Cruises, the first good: Ncl baptism in Iceland

Norwegian, good “Before“. Ncl kicks off the fleet of the future: twenty-four hours of celebrations in Iceland for the baptism of the new flagship of the American cruise company led by Harry Sommer. A memorable day in the “land of the Vikings”, with the first baptism of a large cruise ship in the port of the capital.

Under the auspicious sign of an off-season Northern Lights, popped up thanks to the contrast between the Icelandic summer and the cold currents of the Arctic, a Reykjavík sunny welcomes the top management of Norwegian Cruise Linethe international pop star Katy Perry and the 2,500 exclusive guests of the inaugural cruise – investors, partners, top clients, travel agents and journalists – to kick off the party that marks the debut of the First Class of Ncl, in full compliance with the delivery program, despite the two-year pandemic.

«We have invested and used the time well – he declares from the stage Harry Sommerpresident and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line – Following the latest launch of Norwegian Encore in 2019, we have been looking forward to this special event that kicks off a new chapter of our company. We are delighted to present a new class of ships and a new future with Norwegian Prima, which will offer the best vacation experience in the world ”. Sommer thanks all the team and the partners, underlining the special relationship with the travel agent: “Their success is our success,” he adds.

The floor then passes to the president and CEO of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd group Frank Del Rio and to his “never give up“:” Never give up, that’s what everyone on this ship has in common: entrepreneurs, agents and trade journalists. After two years of pandemic, here is Norwegian Prima. And in 2023, three new ships will debut for our three brands: Oceania Vista, Regent Grandeur and Norwegian Viva. The company’s innovative vision goes on and Norwegian Prima bears witness to it, built to take the cruising experience to the next level. With its design and its offerings, it plays a league of its own. In her segment, she is the ship with the most open space and has the widest variety of suites, plus onboard experiences only available here. A unity of many primates that make it special, just as special is the destination chosen for the baptism, Reykjavik, the perfect location for such an important occasion, with a community that welcomed us with open arms ».

Delivered in July 2022 by Fincantieri in Ncl at the Marghera shipyard, Norwegian Prima is the progenitor of six next-generation cruise ships of the homonymous class, which will form the backbone of the company’s future fleet. Subsequent units will be delivered, one per year, until 2027.

THE SHIP. With a gross tonnage of 143,535 tons, 294 meters long and a capacity of 3,100 guests in double occupancy, Norwegian Prima is built on the basis of a project prototype developed by the Italian shipbuilding giant to enhance Ncl’s characteristics of freedom and flexibility with an innovative product configuration, capable of further enriching the experience offered to passengers.

Equilibrium of the rooms, refined furnishings and fittings, division of spaces designed to avoid crowds, are elements that immediately catch the eye of Prima’s guests. Testimony of Norwegian Cruise Line’s ability to grasp market trends and evolve a project initially oriented towards the mass market into a ship that is fully positioned in the Premium segment.

Among the new units, Prima is the one with the largest number of open decks, to experience the ocean ever more closely. It has 20 decks, nearly 1,600 cabins, 18 restaurants and 17 bars and lounges. The Class, in addition to having the widest suite of suites in the fleet, redefines the ultra premium area The Haven by Norwegian. Among the adrenaline-pumping attractions on board, the fastest slides at sea – The Rush and The Drop – and the Prima Speedway, a three-level sea kart track. Don’t miss the walk to deck 8 Ocean Boulevard, with the glass deck suspended over the sea, or the Infinity Beach infinity pool at the stern.

Norwegian Prima – from Ncl tradition – makes hull a work of art relying once again on the Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known as “Peeta”.

THE OPENING SHOW. But let’s go back to the baptismal stage, the Prima Teatre, which pays homage to Iceland with the performance of the home group, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, Daði og Gagnamagnið (pronounced: Dah-they Oh Gack-no-Mak-ne). And then the show becomes of him: Katy Perry, godmother and global superstar, officially baptizes the ship with the bottle of champagne that smashes on the hull, and then performs her hits to the enthusiasm of the audience in the hall. “It was fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and let her sail the high seas,” says Katy Perry, wishing everyone a safe journey.

Norwegian Prima set sail late in the evening from Reykjavík, for the first of cruises inaugural in Northern Europe direct to the Netherlands. From 3 September she will sail between the Netherlands, Denmark and England in, before heading to the United States. Then for itineraries to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas and Miami in October and November; it will then settle in Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas, for the 2023-2024 season. The new season in North Europe is scheduled for next year, with the ship returning to Reykjavík. The offer of the destination, the favor of the public – combined with the rethinking of itineraries in Northern Europe linked to the exclusion of Russia and proximity to America – make it an ideal port of embarkation.

And they had a taste of it guests by Norwegian Prima, already during the arrival in the land of ice, experiencing The Art of Iceland, an authentic Icelandic experience at the Harpa Cultural Center, and The Golden Circle excursion: a tour in the southwest of the country, almost 300 kilometers long , which runs through Thingvellir National Park, the geothermal area of ​​geysers, and an up-close experience with hot water jets, and the majestic Gullfoss waterfall. A full immersion between nature, water, energy and ancient legends. As we set sail for Ireland to make a stop in Cork, Ncl’s salute to theIceland it’s just a goodbye to 2023.