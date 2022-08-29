Crochet hat, the cool accessory to wear (also) in the cold season MANINTOWN

Was Marco Rambaldiwith the Spring / Summer 2021 collection, to launch the mania of crochet hat. A year later, under the scorching sun that characterized a summer that has now come to an end, the headgear has popped up everywhere.

What distinguishes this colorful accessory is the sense of romance and freedom that it releases, evoking themes that are indispensable today more than ever.

Federico China S / S 2023

Dua Lipa wears a crochet bucket hat (ph. Getty Images)

Crochet Bucket Hat, the key accessory for the looks of influencers, models & Co.

Once the warm season is over, crochet hats can continue to be worn in combination with jeans, low-rise pants, tops and evening jackets. There are really many celebrities who have appreciated them, making them the key element of their looks, so as to liven them up a little. Hailey Bieberfor example, he prefers them in shades of cream and red, with geometric zig-zag or checkered patterns; Chiara Ferragni she showed us them in all possible colors, shapes and patterns, using them above all in her summer outfits, starting with the beach ones (strictly paired with knitted bags); the most common model, specifically, was the fuchsia one.

Hailey Bieber, Harry Styles (ph. Splash News), Gabriele Esposito

Could not miss, among the fans, a star always in step with trends such as Tyler The Creator, who opts for more classic versions with a nude tone. Also the dancer, former competitor of Friends and video choreographer of Elodie, Gabriele Espositohas often been spotted wearing one of these caps with bright and colorful patterns, in shades of yellow, pink and orange.

A hat for everyone, which lends itself to countless combinations

As shown by the many male celebrities who have sported it, the headgear in question is truly within everyone’s reach, regardless of possible combinations.

Tony Effethe former leader of the Dark Polo Gangflaunted it in several of her designer outfits Chanelall with extraordinarily eclectic colors, from purple to lime to light blue. Justin Biebermost recently, on the occasion of the Lucca Summer Festival he presented himself with a knitted bucket hat in shades of blue, lilac and yellow, completing his outfit with a pair of Dickies trousers, Nike sneakers and socks Balenciaga (brand of which he is testimonial).

Two outfits by trapper Tony Effe

Justin Bieber at the Lucca Summer Festival 2022 (ph. Sebastiano Tomà for Rockol)

The model was born as a purely summer accessory, at most autumn, but thanks to the “support” of these and other icons that have made it suitable for every season, we will probably see it at the top of the trend charts for a long time.

In the opening image, an advertising shot by A Hat Named Wandabrand specializing in crochet hats

