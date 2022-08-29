“Cristiano Ronaldo? Who wouldn’t want him in the team”

Napoli football news. Giacomo Raspadoristriker of the Naplesmade some statements to “La Domenica Sportiva” on Rai 2 afterwards Fiorentina-Naples:

“It was definitely a game in which we wanted to take the three points. There is little to say, we have to work, improve and move forward by continuing on our way. I think there was a bit of imprecision in the last step, in the conclusions and in the final part of the game. We must try to be as precise as possible.

My feelings in Naples? It is certainly an important change that I wanted to make. This change stimulates me and I am ready to work for the team and help them. I always make myself available and I’m ready for anything for the good of the team. The choices will be up to the Coach who will decide in the right way. As I have said many times, my favorite role is in the center of the pitch. However, I can adapt to multiple areas of the pitch and the important thing is to make the team express at its best.

Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate? Who would not want to play with such a player, however, for me it is a privilege to share the locker room with these great men and champions who already make up the Napoli squad. Obviously it wouldn’t be bad to give Ronaldo some assists, but it’s just as good to assist all the other Azzurri. “