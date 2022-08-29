Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Naples

Only summer rumors will remain, in all likelihood Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Italy with the Napoli fans who will enjoy Victor Osimhen, absolute driver of Luciano Spalletti’s team for at least another season



The hypothesis of reviewing is now definitively over Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A: the rumors of the last few hours talking about a rethinking by the Portuguese who would not fully appreciate the Neapolitan destination.

The marriage between the Manchester United and the Portuguese phenomenon it therefore seems, albeit against the will of both parties, destined to continue with CR7 who will have to be good at convincing Ten Hag who in these last two games (won by the way) has decided to give up his number 7.

There remains the clear feeling that in the last few days of transfer market summer Jorge Mendes will make other attempts in the hope of being able to satisfy the requests of his client who has repeatedly reiterated the will to change team.

THE Red Devils I am in a period of transition and besides not disputing the Champions League are currently out of the title fight, deal in all likelihood that will be in between Liverpool and Manchester City.





No Naples, Cristiano Ronaldo stays in Manchester?

The dream of many Neapolitan fans who dreamed of seeing now seems to have definitively vanished Cristiano Ronaldo with the blue shirt: a real negotiation between Manchester United and Aurelio De Laurentiis there probably never was but Jorge Mendes had tried to do a survey, at the moment the Neapolitan club does not want to deprive itself of Victor Osimhen.

4 days after the closing of the summer transfer market on future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains a mystery but the chances of seeing him still for a season with the shirt are rising Manchester United.

At the moment, no European club seems willing to join the Portuguese phenomenon which, however extraordinary, the next February he will be 38 years old and still demands a salary from approx 20 million euros per season.

THE Red Devils in these weeks they will try to talk to the Portuguese trying to motivate him and clarify the difficult relationship with the coach Ten Hag who, after the controversy of the Portuguese, has always preferred to leave CR7 on the bench.

After two consecutive victories in the league, now the English club is waiting for Anthony and tries to relaunch itself to finally return to the top of the Premier League with a Cristiano Ronaldo still in pink but with many doubts.