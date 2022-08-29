Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples? Mayor Manfredi: Here it would be fine

“Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples? I would like it is a great football and media phenomenon. We are an international city, CR7 in Naples would suit us well ”. The Mayor of Naples said so Gaetano Manfredi to Radio Kiss Kiss Naples. “Napoli – said Manfredi – have a good team, the president De Laurentiis he made an excellent market and we hope he can compete for the top “. Manfredi then confirmed the administration’s willingness to confer honorary citizenship on Dries Mertens: “We have not yet set a precise date to confer citizenship of Naples on Mertens, also because it will depend on his commitments; the bureaucratic process is long and in the meantime we are preparing it ”, he underlined. Manfredi, speaking of the Belgian who now plays in Turkey in Galatasaray, underlined that “he will be an important testimonial for a city that loves hospitality. The fact that he kept a house in Naples prompted me to promote honorary citizenship. Tourists are rewarding Naples, a great sign and a great responsibility also for our administration ”.