Cristiano Ronaldo does not greet a journalist on the pitch: the controversy breaks out
MANCHESTER (UNITED KINGDOM) – “This time why didn’t he greet the reporter? Maybe she criticized him too?”. In England Cristiano Ronaldo it is still at the center of the controversy. On the web, users have strongly criticized him after the curtain lived on live TV and that he recalled the episode lived last week with Carragher. On the occasion of the match against Liverpool and while he was engaged in the warm-up, Ronaldo approached to say hello Gary Neville and Roy Kanesent on the sidelines for Sky Sports, completely ignoring the former defender, guilty of having criticized him heavily in the previous days.
Ronaldo falls back on: the reporter ignored
A week later, the scene (and the controversy) repeated themselves. Christian Ronaldo he joked with Rio Ferdinand, wetting his suede shoes with water, then approached him to greet him and to exchange a greeting also with the other former players on the sidelines, such as Paul Scholes and Peter Crouch. Ronaldo, however, completely ignored Lynsey Hipgrave, the only woman present on the sidelines. “Why did she do it?”, Users keep wondering.
