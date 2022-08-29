“Cristiano Ronaldo a great blow for Napoli. Mertens? Citizenship …

About the ability to see Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples: “It would be a great shot not only in football. Portuguese is a media phenomenon. But the blue team is already strong and competitive like this. Naples is an international city and consequently Cristiano Ronaldo would be fine here ”.

On Neapolitan citizenship a Dries Mertens: “We haven’t set the date yet, we will agree it together with the Belgian. Then there is always the bureaucracy that slows everything down. However, we will find a date that will please everyone. Footballers are great professionals, but Dries he has elected Naples as his city, he has a house in the Campania capital. He is not like the others and deserves this recognition. Naples is much loved, just think of the many tourists who have populated our city. I see a lot of young people and I’m happy about it ”.