“Cristiano Ronaldo a great blow for Napoli. Mertens? Citizenship …

The episodes that occurred during and after Fiorentina-Napoli have sparked a flurry of controversy. Valter De Maggiodirector of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, thus called live the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfrediwho made some statements during the Radio Goal broadcast and talked about the events concerning Napoli.
Regarding the insults a Luciano Spallettithe mayor said: “The coach is good at reporting what happened to Franchi. The Florentines are very civilized, but unfortunately there are those who ruin the image of the city. Furthermore, there is always a latent racism towards the Neapolitans ”.
About the ability to see Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples: “It would be a great shot not only in football. Portuguese is a media phenomenon. But the blue team is already strong and competitive like this. Naples is an international city and consequently Cristiano Ronaldo would be fine here ”.
On Neapolitan citizenship a Dries Mertens: “We haven’t set the date yet, we will agree it together with the Belgian. Then there is always the bureaucracy that slows everything down. However, we will find a date that will please everyone. Footballers are great professionals, but Dries he has elected Naples as his city, he has a house in the Campania capital. He is not like the others and deserves this recognition. Naples is much loved, just think of the many tourists who have populated our city. I see a lot of young people and I’m happy about it ”.