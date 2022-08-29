Criminals Force Natalie Portman Series to Be Suspended!

The production of Lady in the Lake, the new series by Natalie Portman had to be suspended due to threats of attacks on the set

AppleTV+ decided to pause production Lady in the Lake, the new series with Natalie Portman because two men showed up before the filming day started and threatened to “Shoot someone if they didn’t give them $50,000.”

How did the altercation occur?

According to the official statement from the production of Lady in the Lake, before the work day began two masked men they intercepted a driver who had arrived on the set, They pointed a gun at him and demanded $50,000 to let him pass. By refusing, the criminals allegedly threatened to “go back and shoot someone” if they didn’t have the money.

For that reason, the production decided suspend filming until they find another place to film and improve their security measures. For now, there are still no more details about the altercation, but the Baltimore Police Department is working with production to investigate the case. As far as is known, Natalie Portman or any other member of the cast had not yet arrived at the scene.

“The safety and security of our crew, cast, and everyone who works throughout our productions are our highest priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured. Production will continue when we increase security measures. It has been a pleasure filming Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with her vibrant community in many areas.” Apple TV+, The Hollywood Reporter

For Lady in the Lake, Natalie Portman will transform into a housewife who decides to become an investigative journalist after she becomes obsessed with a murder case that was never solved, although this will bring her into conflict with an African-descendant woman (played by Moses Ingram in replacement of Lupita Nyong’o).

Have safety issues on sets increased?

The incident in the series Natalie Portman It is not the first or second altercation that occurs this year during the filming of a series, in fact it is the third. A few months ago, it was reported that the production of the TV series FX: Justified City Primeval, had to stop production because an armed chase stormed the set and they started shooting stray bullets.

The same day that altercation occurred, the production of Chicago Med also had to be suspended because a shooting broke out on the set. Although no one was injured in either incident, one of the bullets pierced a trailer on the set of the medical series.

This is not to mention the accident that occurred in Mexico during the production of Netflix: The Chosen One, where a car accident caused the death of two production workers. Also, the comedian Dave Chapelle was attacked on stage during a performance at The Los Angeles Philharmonic, and city ​​residents they promised to make a march To avoid the production of Fast X started due to the noise and insecurity it causes.

Without a doubt, since the fateful accident where Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun and the director of photography passed away, there has been increasing talk about the need to improve not only security measures on sets, also the working conditions and the benefits that the artists have during the filming.