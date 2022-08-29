Cortina, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel on holiday in the Dolomites

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with Elisabetta Dotto (right), owner of the Ambra Luxury Fashion Boutique Hotel in Cortina, where the couple stayed

Also Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel among the many VIPs than this year they chose Cortina for their holiday. Timberlake41 years old, american singer-songwriter, dancer, actor and record producer, married to actress Jessica Biel for ten yearssought the tranquility and evocative views of the Dolomites for a few days of relaxation, between walks and traditional dishes. The couple stayed at the Ambra Luxury Fashion Boutique Hotel in Cortinaof the entrepreneur Elisabetta Dotto, a few steps from Corso Italia, a jewel of Ampezzo hospitality.

Social couple

Maximum confidentiality on the couple’s holidays, which will celebrate 10 years of marriage on 19 October

wedding from which two children were born, two children, Silas, 6 years and Phineas, 2. Timberlake and Biel are considered the most romantic couple in Hollywood, also for the dedications they constantly exchange through their social profiles and for the feeling that transpires from each of their public appearances.. The two stars in Cortina they showed great kindness and availability to those who recognized them and asked them for an autograph or a souvenir selfie.