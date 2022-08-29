Companies leave the Stock Exchange

With a total of 13 companies that have left or are in the process of leaving the stock market in Mexico in two years, the low investment and penalized prices in the valuation of companies has reduced the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and maintains with a small fee to the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA).

Last week, Monex announced its intention to delist from the BMV, following in the footsteps of Sanborns, Carlos Slim Helú, as well as other relevant firms such as Bachoco, Lala or Aeroméxico.

“There is really no use for us at this point in staying on the stock market. It was never a financing mechanism for us to raise capital”, explained the CEO of Grupo Financiero Monex, Mauricio Naranjo.

“Most of the shares are in a very high percentage in the control group of the Lagos family, which founded this company. There was also no effective market for the stock, because there had never been a public offering,” he said.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the manager explained that, although Monex’s delisting coincides with similar announcements by other companies that will leave the stock market, the firm’s decision is due to the little value that being on the stock market brought to the business strategy. .

Although it is feasible that in the medium term the company will consider returning from an initial public offering (IPO), at the moment the stock market environment in Mexico is marked by low investment, he explained.

“We have pending matters in the country so that there is greater investment in general. We do see that the investment that there is now is private and is a reflection of what we are seeing in the stock market. What we need is to generate conditions and trust so that there is more risk taking for project financing,” explained Naranjo.

He added that the issue of the exit of companies from the BMV becomes visible, but it only reflects a much larger problem that is occurring in the country in terms of investment.

complex environment

The scenario is complicated because new companies have not arrived. The BMV rules out that there is any new IPO in the remainder of 2022, which would accumulate five years without an announcement of this type.

“We believe it is an investment issue. If we look at the numbers, they have been quite weak in recent years and, at the end of the day, a stock market is a place where you seek to raise money for projects,” explained Franklin Templeton portfolio manager Jorge Marmolejo.

“You seek to raise money from the investing public and, if you have little investment, you can probably obtain it from private individuals, from banks, etc., and there would be no need to go through the public markets,” he added.

The specialist also considered that sectors where there is legal uncertainty, such as energy, in a scenario of revision of rules under the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), it is clear that there are no intentions to go out and look for investors. with the placement of shares.

In a scenario in which economic conditions have been complicated in Mexico since before the health contingency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, companies chose to leave the stock markets in the face of a direct impact on the value that it gave them.

“Economic conditions deteriorated significantly with the Covid-19 crisis, and in Mexico before, because the economy was already deteriorating and uncertainty was increasing and negatively affecting investment,” said Valmex’s chief economist. Victor Ceja.

“This caused several companies to decide to delist due to low capitalization value. In some cases, for almost half the price of what had been obtained in the IPO,” he said.

The picture is similar in the case of BIVA. After its arrival on the market in 2018 and two complicated years due to the pandemic, it has only registered four IPOs and its expectation is that an improvement in the country’s economic conditions could encourage the investment scenario.

However, the horizon looks complicated for economic activity in the short term. More than a month ago, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, predicted a difficult 2022, but an even more complicated 2023.