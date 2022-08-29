Cine+Food closes with hundreds of people dedicated to the seventh art

Thousands of people enjoyed the 14th edition of Cine+Food 2022, which celebrated its closing day yesterday with a packed gastronomic offer from more than a dozen restaurants linked to the Zona Vegueta association and its projections concentrated in the Plaza de Santa Ana, the Plaza del Pilar Nuevo and the Casa de Colón. For 14 consecutive years, the participation figures consolidate this festival as the great summer farewell party in the capital of Gran Canaria, welcoming this new location with great acceptance, which may be outlined in future editions. In fact, Cine+Food opened last weekend in the morning to the massive attendance of tourists in the historic center of the city.

The closing ceremony revealed, after four days of tasting by the public that came to the historic center, that the award for Best Cinema + Food Restaurant 2022 went to Casa Montesdeoca, which convinced the most demanding palates with a menu made up of smoked cheese with pepper jam and false ravioli with goat meat. While the Audience Award went to the El Monje de Santa Ana gastrobar, which swept sales by offering the C+F menu.

The cocktail entitled Nazarí, whose original container was the spectacular fruit of the pomegranate, was offered a special mention for its elaborate and delicious mixture, offered during these days at the 8 Canes Cocktail Bar establishment. The special concoction captivated the public for the art of the mixologists when preparing it and for its original formula composed of vodka macerated with orange blossom, Disaronno, amaro Montenegro, red wine and homemade pomegranate cordial.

Cine+Food 2022 occupied, from August 25 to 28, eight spaces in Vegueta, where it provided an offer of cinema, gastronomic masterclasses, music, workshops, theater, children’s entertainment, colloquiums and book presentations in the Plaza de Santa Ana, the Plaza del Pilar Nuevo and the House of Columbus. The public found the best dishes in the restaurants on Mendizábal, La Pelota, Obispo Codina, Armas and Montesdeoca streets, many of which offered special menus at very affordable prices.

For its part, the Gran Canaria Me Gusta market was consolidated as a reference space in this edition of the festival. Thanks to the dedication of local producers, both the general public and the invited artists were able to taste artisan cheeses, honey, wines, wrinkled potatoes, artisan bread, coffee and natural juices, among other delicacies, in addition to learning about the exclusive production process that these products require. The producers obtained this edition record sales of KM0 products, compared to other editions.

The stalls arranged to enjoy the screenings programmed in the Plaza de Santa Ana remained full. The most awarded film of the year, Coda, the celebration of the 60th anniversary of agent 007 with the title No time to die, the mythical fight between the Ford and Ferrari teams reflected in the title Le Mans 66 and the musical In a New York neighborhood were the titles that attracted the most public to the iconic Plaza del Casco, located between the Town Hall and the Cathedral. This large open-air screen, 14 meters long by six meters wide, hosted other films with a more daring visual setting, with titles such as the musical Annette, Arthur Rambo and Rush.

anniversaries

While the summer film festival was being held in Santa Ana, another charming space such as the Plaza del Pilar Nuevo offered free admission and open-air screenings of classics linked to major anniversaries this year at night. Some examples are put by ET The extraterrestrial, with the broadcast of the film by Steven Spielberg; the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Dracula, by Bram Stoker, by Francis Ford Coppola; and the 50th anniversary of the mythical Cabaret and El Padrino.

The Plaza del Pilar Nuevo was also a meeting point for families in the afternoon with entertainment activities and projections for the public. The favorite films of the little ones such as Clifford, the big red dog, Tom and Jerry, The Boss Baby, Family Business, Canta 2 or Hotel Transilvania: Transformania were some of the titles that the attendees had the opportunity to see.