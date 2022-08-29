Chronicle / [VIDEO] Video “banned” of JeyLo and Ben Affleck went viral

The singer and the actor had to break their honeymoon in Italy. (PHOTO: www.expreso.ec)

Jennifer Lopez, 52 pirulos, exploded with fury voi in full honeymoon with her new husband, actor Ben Affleck, 50, in Italy, after learning that a guest at her wedding leaked a video of the party to the media, where she can be seen performing a song to her husband.

Several Yankee media aired that the song is called “Can’t get enough (I can’t have enough)”, and that it is dedicated to Affleck, who in the images appears sitting in the middle of the dance floor watching his wife in full show in the company of some dancers.

La situ, broke JLo’s honeymoon, who responded in one of the publications on the networks that it was a “robbery”. “This was taken without our permission. Period, ”the singer replied voi in one of her Instagram posts.

The couple tried to keep every detail of the three-day party where they celebrated their second wedding under control in front of family and friends. Their guests and workers signed privacy agreements to prevent this type of situation from occurring.

“Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding,” JLo commented.

