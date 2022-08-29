Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page Smolder in the first photos of “The Gray Man”

Fans finally get their first look at “The Gray Man,” Netflix’s new spy thriller featuring an all-star cast. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page are joining forces for the new movie, which will debut on the streamer and in theaters this summer.

The film is directed by “Avengers: Endgame” duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked extensively with Evans on the Marvel movies. The movie reportedly cost $200 million, making it the most expensive Netflix movie to date.

“The Gray Man” is based on the book series of the same name by author Mark Greaney, and the Russo brothers have insisted they see this film as the start of a new series. Joe told Deadline: “The idea is to create a franchise and build a whole universe. We’ve all committed to the first movie and that has to be great to lead us into the second movie. These are master assassins, Gosling’s character is being hunted by the CIA while Evans’ character has to hunt him down.”

“We’re huge fans of the espionage genre, and we’re always looking for ways to twist it, power it up, or take it into areas that feel fresh,” Anthony told Entertainment Weekly. “There was a big idea at the core of this book, where it’s not just about being a spy, but about being the most extreme version of one, where you have to hide your own identity, and yourself.”

“The Gray Man” is coming to Netflix on July 22, but will debut in theaters first on July 15.

Check out the image gallery below: