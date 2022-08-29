Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunite to perform “No Air” 15 years later: Watch

Image Credit: Phil Mccarten / UPI / Shutterstock

Chris Brown33 and Jordin Sparks, 32, brought nostalgia over the weekend when they performed their 2008 hit song “No Air” for the first time in 15 years. The latter joined the former of him at his Las Vegas, NV show in his own One of them tour and surprised the audience when she took the stage to sing with him. She even took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks)

“🚨 15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform in No Air,” he wrote in the caption of the video. “Thanks Chris for hosting me on the last leg of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, which ended with a bang in Las Vegas !!! The crowd was lit up !!! I loved hearing you scream every word of this song !!! My heart. 🤍 “

Once the video was released, fans of Chris and Jordin were quick to respond with a lot of affection in the comments section. “This is remarkable!” one fan wrote while another called the song “Forever a bop”. A third wrote “one of the best” and a fourth shared that the video gave them “chills”.

When Chris isn’t reuniting with his former musical collaborators on his tour, he’s taking his kids to the stage! The “Forever” singer gave the crowd another surprise when he brought his daughter royalty, Age 8, in front of an audience during his show in Boston, MA on July 23. The boy approached his father as he sang his last song of the night, “Go Crazy” and took her in his arms. He also included her in the bow he makes with his dancers before leaving the stage, so it was definitely a memorable and adorable moment.

Trending items now Cool Katie Maloney saw “scream” at ex-Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss after catching them kissing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a hot swimsuit kiss while in Italy with daughter Daisy Ben Affleck Spoon feeds Jennifer Lopez before sharing a passionate kiss in Italy: photo

In addition to Royalty, Chris is also the father of a child Eko2 and newborn daughter Beautiful. He often shares sweet photos and videos of them on social media, and the posts always get a large number of supportive responses. Sometimes she also showcases young fans, like when she shared a sweet video of a child singing in the audience at one of his shows of hers a few weeks ago. “I LOVE MY FANS… GENERATIONAL ❤️🙏🏽 ”, he wrote along with it.