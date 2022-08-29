Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni, controversy over the choice of the name of the child: “You copied Messi”

Chiara Nasti, Neapolitan influencer, almost eight months pregnant, and Lazio footballer Mattia Zaccagni, unveiled the name chosen for the baby on Instagram with the post “Family. Waiting for Thiago”. In a photo of her on the social network that portrays her with the footballer and the two puppies of the house, a dog and a cat, Chiara appears happy and smiling. And here the controversy begins.







Under the post there are those who even accuse her of having copied the name from another influencer, Sofia Crisafulli, who has also chosen to call her son Thiago. Instead it seems that the couple has opted for Thiago’s name because he is called the champion’s son Lionel Messi, always Zaccagni’s idol. But the controversy does not stop on the name chosen. And the reaction of Chiara Nasti is not expected, always on Instagram who responds with a nice heart with written above: “But are you starting to break with the name? If I called him Enzo shit …. the ca …. the same ? ” Many support this answer. But the posts of the haters (haters) under the photo continue.







“I speak because it is clearly visible that they copied it in their case,” someone points out under the influencer’s post. And someone else does, however, note the reality of the facts: “It is part of the xenophile names that are so much in vogue now” and again: “But how many people are called by your name, now because Sofia called her son Thiago no one can use this name? “. And so on and on indefinitely. And it is not the first time that Chiara Nasti ends up under accusations and attacks during her first pregnancy.

In fact, Nast recently revealed to his followers that he does not intend to get married with the baby bump. Her marriage with Mattia Zaccagni will be fixed after the birth of her son, scheduled for November. So the wedding will not be fixed before 2023. Controversy also on her ex-boyfriend, the Roma player Nicolò Zaniolo. Nasti was engaged to him in early 2021. But she ends it all in a few months. She herself formalizes the end on social media. And at the end of 2121 her engagement with Mattia Zaccagni arrives. This time, it seems, the right one. With a lot of wedding application and ring in mid-August 2022. Ring that the influencer posted on Instagram.