Perhaps it is the most anticipated and paparazzi wedding of the summer of 2022. Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, now a wife and husband for less than two days, attract the attention of a varied audience. From the very young to the most adult, everyone has been following the Divine since in the past she made us dream with her freestyle competitions. Highly anticipated, the wedding is celebrated last Saturday in the Church of San Zaccaria in Venice. Her dress bears the signature of Nicole Milano. The rumors of recent days lead to the name of the great Giorgio (Armani). But no, he is not the one to dress Federica for the occasion.

For every moment the right dress

A little in line with Jennifer Lopez’s choice, even the Divine changes dress. She uses two of her wedding dresses. The first, in the church, in white silk mikado with a boat neckline. He veil embellished with numerous flowers and maxi flower on his head with free hair. The change of clothes for Federica Pellegrini is always under the Nicole Milano brand. A total white jumpsuit with neckline on the shoulders. Light points with small crystals. Definitely glamorous. Like her, Jennifer Lopez, who wore two dresses at her July wedding with Ben Affleck. One freshly bought and the other reused because she wears it while acting for a movie. But Federica Pellegrini surpasses her because she uses two different wedding dresses and one for the tango dance with her husband Giunta. Little black dress with dance shoes. So 3 in total.

Change of dress for Federica Pellegrini, at the wedding as Jennifer Lopez

In many cases the dress makes the monk. So, like it or not, the style of the ceremony follows the personalities of the protagonists. And that’s always okay. From the outside, we never want the guru Enzo Miccio, something we do not like very much. The sunglasses with which the diva arrives in the Church and the (not) hairstyle. The glasses themselves are funny and witty. Certainly they represent a way not to take the bizarre and joyful side of Federica too seriously. But on the wedding dress they do not give great style.

We come to the hair. Crushed on the head, when instead the Divine often wears them with a more stylized and modern cut or gathered. Definitely better! In the case of marriage, the almost bob choice makes Snow White a bit. As for Matteo, the groom in general, except for twists, lends himself much less to criticism. And even in this case we cannot say anything about the garment that the new husband is wearing. There are actually two suits for him too, both by Carlo Pignatelli. On the first, the bow tie hangs a bit, but it must have been the emotion!

