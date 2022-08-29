Celebrities (men) who decided not to have children: Leonardo DiCaprio, David Zepeda and more | Famous

In an interview for ‘Golden Globes Awards’ on December 15, 2020, the actor admitted that he is “glad” not to have children because it allows him to focus on his career.

“Yes, I like to work as much as I can because I don’t have children, I don’t have hobbies, I don’t do anything else. And I’m glad I don’t have kids. I have two brothers and they have a lot of children, they come home and I am always very happy when they leave. I have a wife, I’ve been married for 35 years, and I have a few cats, but I can open the door and they come out, so it’s pretty nice,” she said.

Although the 47-year-old interpreter remains very reserved with his private life, in a chat with the magazine ‘Rolling Stones’ in 2016 he touched on the subject of having children (something that has not yet happened).

“What if I want to bring children into a world like this? If it happens, it will happen,” she assured.

Until now, the singer also leads a life far from fatherhood and reaping successes in his extensive acting career, in which he has led films such as ‘Morbius’, ‘House of Gucci’, ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ .

“I think it’s important to be present if you have children. I have a lot of things to take care of”, said the actor in 2017, in an interview for ‘Es Magazine’ taken up by ‘E! News’.

In soap operas, the Mexican heartthrob has embodied various character tips and one of them is like a loving family man; however, so far Zepeda has not made his debut in fatherhood.

However, on more than one occasion he has spoken about the possibility of becoming a father and does not deny that he would like to debut in this facet.

The renowned star of ‘Mad Men’ has confessed, on more than one occasion, that he does not conceive of himself as a father, although he does not rule out the idea. Proof of the above were his statements for the magazine ‘People’ in 2016.

“I dont know. I don’t think it’s necessarily an imperative. (…) I’m not going to psychoanalyze myself here, but… well, never say never. I have nieces and nephews and I have been a teacher. Probably, I have been around children much more than all my friends, ”she pointed out.

The 61-year-old comedian is another celebrity who maintains a childless life.

“A very strange question to ask someone is ‘why don’t you have children?’, instead of asking people ‘why do you have children’? (…) How can it be selfish not to bring a life to the world that does not exist on any level? “Gervais assured in one of his Netflix shows on September 1, 2019.

Due to his accelerated career in the world of entertainment, the interpreter is part of the list of celebrities who are not yet parents.

“Many years ago I saw myself as a father, what happens is that at the moment life goes straight and tells you to go right and then tells you to go left and changes things for you, but I’m still on time,” he commented. in an interview for the media in January 2020.