Cardi B’s daughter Kulture, 4, is so cute singing Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”

It seems Cardi B he’s rubbing himself on his dear daughter Culture! The adorable 4-year-old showed off her singing skills, just like her mother, in a video shared on the rapper’s Instagram stories on Friday (Aug.26). In the clip, which has since been replaced with new videos, Kulture seems to require a ditty to perform, which prompts Cardi to ask, “The song of Ra Ra? How is Ra Ra’s song going? ”, Per People. And with that, the future Grammy Kulture winner gives her amazing performance that of Lady Gaga “Bad Romance”! Cardi captioned the post: “My baby is so cute.”

When she’s not gushing for her babies, she also shares her 11-month-old son, Wavewith the rapper Compensate – Cardi is fiercely protecting them. The “Bodak Yellow” singer returned fire from a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic claimed Kulture was autistic in a tweet that has since been deleted. Cardi replied, “My daughter is not autistic… You can’t call her ugly so you have to diagnose her with something. Go play in traffic bitch.

The Grammy winner followed up her epic response with: “Don’t cheer up my kids with shit… That’s all because I put a video of me dancing and you all wanted me to talk about the joint. [sic] vs wade… WHY YALL RAISING CHILDREN FOR? Why do my children have to deal with all your misery? “

Dealing with internet bullies is nothing new for Cardi and Offset, they said Essence that the harassment was one of the reasons they waited to reveal Wave’s name to the public. “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset,” Cardi explained. “We’ve been through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture, a terrible behavior that not even older children have ever had to deal with. So many people will post bad and disgusting stuff, just to get our reaction ”.

Protecting their children also includes trying to lift them from the shadow of stardom. “We still teach our kids as normal parents,” Offset said. “I have never told my daughter that she is a celebrity. I want you to have the mind of a working person. I always tell my children how hard I worked, how many years it took me to be in a position where everything was fine ”.