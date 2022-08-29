Cardi B’s daughter Kulture, 4, is so cute singing Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”

Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day out at American Dream's Dreamworks Water Park. Official photos from the New Jersey entertainment complex show the hip hop couple had fun with daughter Kulture in the world's largest indoor wave pool. Smiling Cardi proudly watched dad Offset playing in the water with their baby girl. Son Wave was also with the group but was not pictured. Even the star of
New York, NY - * EXCLUSIVE * - It's a family affair! Cardi B spends Mother's Day with her husband Offset and daughter Kulture in New York. The couple were seen sporting bright colors with Cardi in a pink skintight dress with neon green boots that matched Offset's jacket and her daughter's bag! Offset at one point grabbed her daughter and picked her up to throw playful kicks at nearby photographers. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset, Kulture BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com * UK Clients - Images containing children Please pixelate your face before posting *
Image credit: BACKGRID / Vimeo

It seems Cardi B he’s rubbing himself on his dear daughter Culture! The adorable 4-year-old showed off her singing skills, just like her mother, in a video shared on the rapper’s Instagram stories on Friday (Aug.26). In the clip, which has since been replaced with new videos, Kulture seems to require a ditty to perform, which prompts Cardi to ask, “The song of Ra Ra? How is Ra Ra’s song going? ”, Per People. And with that, the future Grammy Kulture winner gives her amazing performance that of Lady Gaga “Bad Romance”! Cardi captioned the post: “My baby is so cute.”

Cardi B shared a culture video of her daughter singing Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”. (BACKGRID)

When she’s not gushing for her babies, she also shares her 11-month-old son, Wavewith the rapper Compensate – Cardi is fiercely protecting them. The “Bodak Yellow” singer returned fire from a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic claimed Kulture was autistic in a tweet that has since been deleted. Cardi replied, “My daughter is not autistic… You can’t call her ugly so you have to diagnose her with something. Go play in traffic bitch.

The Grammy winner followed up her epic response with: “Don’t cheer up my kids with shit… That’s all because I put a video of me dancing and you all wanted me to talk about the joint. [sic] vs wade… WHY YALL RAISING CHILDREN FOR? Why do my children have to deal with all your misery? “

Dealing with internet bullies is nothing new for Cardi and Offset, they said Essence that the harassment was one of the reasons they waited to reveal Wave’s name to the public. “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset,” Cardi explained. “We’ve been through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture, a terrible behavior that not even older children have ever had to deal with. So many people will post bad and disgusting stuff, just to get our reaction ”.

Protecting their children also includes trying to lift them from the shadow of stardom. “We still teach our kids as normal parents,” Offset said. “I have never told my daughter that she is a celebrity. I want you to have the mind of a working person. I always tell my children how hard I worked, how many years it took me to be in a position where everything was fine ”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker