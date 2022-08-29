Britney Spears vents on Instagram about her insecurities and past traumas: “I cry myself to sleep”

Singer Britney Spears remains faithful to that policy of total transparency that he has not stopped embracing since -almost a year ago- he openly denounced the outrages committed by his father and other members of his entourage within the framework of that oppressive legal guardianship which, fortunately for She finished last November.

From that moment on, pop princess He has expressed himself without restrictions of any kind on his social networks, either to delight or worry his followers, depends on how they receive it, with those images or videos that portray her scantily clad or dancing animatedly to the rhythm of some of her favorite songs. Her texts follow the same line, and precisely in her last publication of Instagram Britney wanted to vent about her current state of mind.

“It is true, I try to come out as well as possible or showing what seems to be a great life on the networks … And it is true that my mood has improved, but I will be traumatized for life due to my past experiences. There is no way to fix myself: my emotions and my sensitivity… Therapy, all that. I think I will need a miracle for my emotions, ”says an excerpt from the last message he shared with netizens.

The music diva – who married her boyfriend of the last six years, Sam Asghariin an intimate ceremony held last June- he had no qualms about confessing that he often goes to bed sobbinghaunted as she is by her inner demons and by some of the worst memories she has taken from 13 years under strict parental control.

“My life is by no means perfect… I go to sleep crying most nights. I am excessively insecure. I don’t know how to put on a brave face unless I have a camera in front of me. I think I need to go to school to learn how to walk properly again. And there are people who tell me: ‘But you’re an artist.’ And that is: everything is an act. But in real life I’m so lost, working on it“, Britney was honest about the fictional universe that the virtual sphere sometimes becomes.

You may also like:

-Britney Spears could be preparing an interview with Oprah Winfrey

-Britney Spears wanted to get married in a Catholic church in Los Angeles, but a representative of the temple declares that she did not even go to ask for information