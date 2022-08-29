Britney Spears says no to Oprah and publishes a video telling part of her truth

In the recording, Britney also described certain conditions that were placed on her as part of the conservatorship. Among them, she listed the absolute control of what she ate, the places where she could be, her hours, her companions, in a word, everything.

Jamie Spears, Britney’s dad is always at the center of the singer’s remarks

(instagram)



Britney Spears She said she believes her dad and the people who had control over her thought she would “crawl back” and get into the cycle she had been in for years, but instead the singer recalled that she got a lawyer and stood her ground, refusing to fall back into his clutches and try to take back the reins of his life, which he finally achieved in November 2021, when the authorities terminated the guardianship.

Britney Spears has lived apart from her children Sean Preston and Jayden James

(Getty Images)



In recent months, Britney Spears has used her social networks to connect with her fans and reveal details of her life, as well as to make clear the deep resentment she feels towards her family after living years in which she describes being taken advantage of. The video that he published and later hid on his YouTube channel shows that he still has a lot to say about the years he lived under the yoke of guardianship, but just as there is no clarity on whether he will seek to recover his musical career, neither you can tell -at least not right now- if she is ready to put her story in order and tell it in its entirety and from her perspective or if all those episodes will become part of her personal legend.