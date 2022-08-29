Britney Spears reveals harsh details of her guardianship: “They made me feel like I was nothing” – Tvshow – 08/29/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

“They made me feel like I was nothing, and I accepted it,” he said. Britney Spears speaking of the 13 years in which he was under the guardianship of his father in an audio message broadcast this Sunday.

A Los Angeles judge annulled in November 2021 the guardianship decided in 2008, which was mainly in charge of his father jamie spears. The 40-year-old singer had already referred briefly after the end of the guardianship, which she described as “abusive” and which prevented her, among other things, from fulfilling her wish to have more children because they prevented her from removing an IUD contraceptive.

The audio message was originally tweeted by Spears without comment, but the link was later deleted. However, the 22 minutes of download are still available on the internet.

“This morning when I woke up I realized that there are many things that go through my head that I have not shared with anyone,” says Spears in the raw and emotional recording.

He then details guardianship, echoing what he testified in a California court in an explosive hearing last year.

The singer describes being forced to work and touring, and prohibited from seeing her friends or driving her own car. She says that her phone was tapped and that she felt unsafe asking for help.

“They made me feel like I was nothing, and I accepted it,” says Spears, describing how they were ashamed of their fatness. “It was demoralizing,” she adds. “While all this was going on, my mother was a witness to this, my brother, my friends…everyone accepted it.”

Spears rose to fame in her teens with hits like “Baby One More Time“, and became one of the world’s biggest pop stars. But in 2007 she suffered a nervous breakdown that had a lot of repercussions, after which the justice decided to put her under the guardianship of her father.

Since regaining her freedom, Spears married her boyfriend Sam Asghari. He also announced a pregnancy, which he lost shortly after.

Last Friday, the star released his first song in six years, a duet with Elton John called “Hold Me Closer“, a danceable version of John’s ballad “Tiny Dancer”.