Britney Spears lashes out at her family

Rodolfo G. Zubieta/ Agencia Reforma

Mexico City, Mexico.-While everyone was busy with the MTV VMAs, the singer Britney Spears took the opportunity to upload a revealing audio to her social networks where she talks about the “abuse” she experienced as a result of her guardianship.

In the 22-minute audio clip, which she uploaded to her YouTube channel this Sunday and later deleted, the “Princess of Pop” also took the opportunity to reveal that she turned down “a lot of money” to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I don’t get anything sharing all this,” Spears said in the audio, rescued by various international media. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and a lot of people for lots of money, but she is crazy. I don’t want any of that. For me, it goes beyond a formal interview.

The singer of “Hold Me Closer” (title of her most recent single, along with Elton John) covered much of the clip speaking against her family, assuring that they had abandoned her in the middle of her guardianship.

“They literally killed me. I got dumped,” Britney Spears said. “I felt like my family threw me out. He was performing for thousands of people at night in Vegas, the thrill of being an artist, the laughs, the respect. He was a machine. I was a fucking machine, not even human. It was crazy”.

The Grammy winner also reaffirmed the fact that she was allegedly forced into a mental health facility in early 2019 because she objected to a dance move during her rehearsals.

“They put me in an ignorant state of mind to make me feel like I needed them,” she recalled, adding that they allegedly told her, “If you don’t do what we say, we’ll show you who’s boss.”

Britney Spears says she was forced to tell the public she was seeking treatment for her father Jamie Spears’ colon disease, but behind closed doors the story was very different.

The singer further described the amount of control Jamie and her co-conservatives had over her, sharing that she was once in a “secret relationship” with an unidentified man.

“I was talking to a guy and he just wanted to leave the country with me. We had everything ready to go, and it was a secret relationship, “said Britney Spears.

“My biggest fear was, ‘What would my dad do if I did something wrong? What if they find me? What would they do?’ And my assistant looked at me and said, Are you kidding me, Britney? Your dad would never do that to you.

However, Britney Spears said that despite everything that happened between her and her father, she is “honestly much more angry” with her mother, Lynne Spears, because when reporters called her, she allegedly “innocently hid” and did not speak. to defend his daughter.

“I feel like I could have gotten myself a lawyer in literally two seconds,” the singer said. “In the end, a friend helped me get one, but every time he put me in touch with a company, they tapped my phone and took it away from me.”